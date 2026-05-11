Like Trisha's Look at Vijay's Swearing In Ceremony? VOTE!

Movie star Trisha Krishnan graced C Joseph Vijay's swearing in as Tamil Nadu's new chief minister.

IMAGE: Trisha Krishnan at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Trisha was dressed in an aqua blue and gold Kanjeevaram sari.

She completed her look with diamond and ruby jewellery.

Trisha Krishnan kept her look simple and elegant as she arrived for C Joseph Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu's chief minister at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on Sunday.

When reporters asked her about the significance of the occasion, she replied, "Thank you, looking forward."

Trisha's Stunning Appearance

Trisha wore an aqua blue and gold Kanjeevaram sari from the shelves of Pothys, a brand that she endorses. She paired it with a golden-motif blouse and completed her traditional look with a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra.

She wore a diamond necklace with a ruby pendant, and matching earrings.

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Family Reactions and Historical Context

IMAGE: Trisha Krishnan at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

Film Director S A Chandrasekhar said he was looking forward to witnessing his son take the oath as chief minister while Vijay's mother Sobha described the occasion as especially emotional as it coincides with Mother's Day.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff