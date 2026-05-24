Like The Queen Of Cannes Look? VOTE

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefined her iconic style at the Cannes 2026 closing ceremony, dazzling in a unique and intricately designed white pantsuit that garnered applause from fashion enthusiasts.

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026, here and below. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

Key Points Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a significant impact at the Cannes 2026 closing ceremony, choosing a distinctive white pantsuit over traditional gowns.

The Cheney Chan-designed pantsuit featured elaborate feather details, stylish tailoring, lace work, and shiny silver decorations.

Styled by Mohit Rai, her look was completed with soft makeup, kohl-lined eyes, nude lipstick, and a fresh wavy hairstyle.

At the Cannes 2026 closing ceremony, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed attention in a striking white pantsuit designed by Cheney Chan.

The outfit had feather details, stylish tailoring, lace work and shiny silver decorations, making her stand out on the red carpet.

Like The Queen Of Cannes' Look?

Aishwarya's Bold Fashion Choice

Known for her grand Cannes looks, Aishwarya chose something different from the usual gowns this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

The white pantsuit had a bold and elegant style, with feathers around the shoulders and elbows that added drama to the look.

Styling and Public Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheney Chan (@cheneychanofficial)

Styled by Mohit Rai, she completed the outfit with soft makeup, dark kohl-lined eyes, nude lipstick and wavy hair.

Her hairstyle was a fresh change from the sleek middle-parted hair she usually wears at Cannes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis)

Fans and fashion lovers praised her look on social media, with many calling her the 'Queen of Cannes.'

Several fashion pages named it one of the best looks from the festival's closing ceremony.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff