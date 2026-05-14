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Like Tara Sutaria's Vintage Hollywood Look At Cannes? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
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May 14, 2026 13:16 IST

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Tara Sutaria made a stunning debut at Cannes 2026, captivating audiences with her vintage Hollywood look.

Tara Sutaria at Cannes Film Festival

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Key Points

  • Tara Sutaria debuted at Cannes 2026 in a Helsa midi gown featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline, fitted waist, and a tea-length skirt with lace and poplin details.
  • Her look was completed with voluminous waves, elegant makeup, pearl-drop earrings, YSL sunglasses, a Dior bag, and Jimmy Choo pumps.
 

Tara Sutaria at Cannes Film Festival

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria made her debut at Cannes 2026 on May 13 and brought back the charm of vintage Hollywood fashion.

The actor channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn in a classic black-and-white look.

A Nod to Vintage Glamour

Tara Sutaria at Cannes Film Festival

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara wore a monochrome midi gown by Helsa, which featured a strapless, sweetheart neckline with white detailing across the bust that stood out against the black bodice.

The fitted waist gave the outfit a structured shape, while the skirt opened into a full tea-length silhouette with lace and poplin details at the hem, giving it a soft 1950s feel. Her stylist, Tanya Ghavri, described the outfit as a 'love letter to vintage glamour'.

 

Tara Sutaria at Cannes Film Festival

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara wore her hair in soft, voluminous waves with a deep side part, and kept her makeup simple. She completed the look with statement pearl-drop earrings, black cat-eye sunglasses from YSL, a chic bag from Dior, and pointed pumps from Jimmy Choo.

A Significant Career Milestone

Tara Sutaria at Cannes Film Festival

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara revealed she had been invited to the festival to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation Women in Cinema Gala, and called the evening a 'big moment'.

 
 
 
 
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Like Tara Sutaria's Vintage Look? VOTE!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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