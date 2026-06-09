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Like Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 Poster? VOTE!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Patcy Reuben
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 15:25 IST

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Sunny Deol stars in the Partition drama Batwara 1947, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, which promises a compelling story of courage amidst historical turmoil.

Sunny Deol in Batwara 1947 motion poster

IMAGE: Khhushi Hajare, Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol and Karan Deol on the Batwara 1947 poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamir Khan Productions/Instagram

Key Points

  • Sunny Deol's upcoming film, Batwara 1947, a Partition drama, is slated for a theatrical release on August 14.
  • The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, marking a reunion for Santoshi and Deol after 30 years.
  • Originally titled Lahore 1947, the movie promises a narrative of courage set against the backdrop of Partition.
 

Aamir Khan Productions unveiled the poster of Batwara 1947, a Partition drama headlined by Sunny Deol. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 14 and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

A Story of Courage and Reunion

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

 

Set against the backdrop of 1947, the film promises 'the story of a hero who chose courage in times of hatred and fear.'

Earlier titled Lahore 1947, the film features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur.

Did You Like The Batwara 1947 Poster? VOTE!

Creative Team Behind the Film

Batwara 1947 reunites Santoshi and Sunny Deol after 30 years. They had previously collaborated on blockbusters Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

The film's music has been composed by A R Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

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Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Patcy Reuben© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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