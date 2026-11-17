Shraddha Kapoor immerses herself in the vibrant world of traditional Lavani with Ji Ji Re Ji, the first captivating song from her much-anticipated film Eetha.

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor in the Ji Ji Re Ji song in Eetha.

Key Points Shraddha Kapoor performs traditional lavani in Ji Ji Re Ji, the first song from her upcoming film Eetha.

The song, composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, introduces Shraddha's character Eetha in a traditional nauvari sari.

Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, Ji Ji Re Ji focuses on expressive movements and the grace of lavani.

Shraddha Kapoor steps into the world of traditional lavani with Ji Ji Re Ji, the first song from her upcoming film Eetha, offering a glimpse into the music, dance and world of veteran performer Shakuntala Nagarkar.

Presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the song introduces Shraddha as Eetha.

The Creative Vision Behind Ji Ji Re Ji

Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the sequence focuses on expressive movements, stage presence and the grace associated with the traditional dance form.

The song has been composed, arranged, conducted and produced by National Award-winning music duo Ajay-Atul, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal.

Watch Shraddha Kapoor in the lavani song, Ji Ji Re Ji:

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'There is something incredibly infectious about lavani'

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor performing Lavani in Ji Ji Re Ji from Eetha.

For Shraddha, performing the song was both an exciting and challenging experience as she stepped into the world of a legendary artist.

'Performing Ji Ji Re Ji as Eetha was such an exhilarating experience. There is something incredibly infectious about lavani -- the rhythm, the expressions, the energy and the way you connect with the audience,' Shraddha said in a press statement.

'I loved and was equally scared to step into the incredible world of a legendary artist through this song. There is a powerful story behind this particular song, as it marks a momentous turn of events for the legend.'

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff