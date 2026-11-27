Sharvari is captivating audiences with her stunning ethnic wardrobe during the promotions for her film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, showcasing a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern elegance.

Key Points Sharvari's promotional wardrobe for Yeh Prem Mol Liya features a range of exquisite ethnic ensembles, from anarkalis to lehengas.

Her outfits, including a Rs 325,000 Rang Mahal Jamewar corset set and a Rs 285,000 brocade tissue gharara set, highlight rich Indian embroidery and fabrics.

Sharvari effortlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, embodying a Rajshri heroine vibe.

Key looks include an ivory Rohit Bal anarkali, a vibrant Iqbal Hussain lehenga, and a pink anarkali with sequin and pearl detailing.

She also showcased a mustard Chanderi lehenga with gota patti work, priced at an 'absolute steal' of Rs 55,000, and a chic dusty rose sharara set.

Sharvari has been serving one stunning ethnic look after another while promoting Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

From dreamy anarkalis and embroidered lehengas to chic shararas and regal kurta sets, her wardrobe is giving major Rajshri heroine energy -- and we are fully here for it!

With every appearance, Sharvari has proved that ethnic wear can be romantic, regal, and effortlessly modern.

While we can't wait to see what she wears next, here's a quick look at her promotional outfits that truly celebrate Indian craftsmanship and how!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayesha DeVitre/Instagram

Sharvari looks absolutely stunning in her Rang Mahal Jamewar corset set from ITRH featuring a magenta Patola pre-draped skirt with mirror work, gota, dabka and zardozi embroidery. She pairs it with a structured purple Jamawar corset and some statement jewellery.

Priced at Rs 325,000, the festive ensemble is especially perfect for winter weddings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kairav Jewels/Instagram

Sharvari makes a statement in a beautiful ivory, floor-length anarkali-style kurta at the music launch event. Multiple kalis and a quilted gold border lend a regal finish to the otherwise understated Rohit Bal creation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Itrh/Instagram

Here's Sharvari serving another ethnic moment in a peach brocade tissue gharara set finished with embellished detailing.

The ensemble pairs a vibrant multicoloured brocade gharara intricately embroidered with zardozi, with a halter-neck, backless kurta and a tonal tissue dupatta. It's romantic, festive, and a bit dramatic all at once.

But at Rs 285,000, is it worth the splurge?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashni + Co/Instagram

Ms Wagh looks ethereal in this vibrant lehenga set in jamavar, silk and soft net designed by Iqbal Hussain.

Featuring sequin, zardozi, multicoloured thread, marori, kaamdani and zari embroidery work, the stunning lehenga definitely steals the show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Golecha's Jewels/Instagram

We just can't stop staring at Sharvari who's like a dream in her designer pink anarkali dress with exquisite single taar handwork, highlighted with sequin and pearl detailing on the neckline. The outfit comes at the price of Rs 121,000.

She completes the look with a tourmaline necklace, dewy makeup, and roses tucked into her bun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tulsi Jewellers By Anupa/Instagram

Nothing screams festive ready or wedding ready quite like a lehenga-choli that seamlessly blends craft, colour and exuberance. And Sharvari makes a strong case for it in her Torani outfit that's priced at Rs 173,500.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Radiant, graceful and oh-so-beautiful! That's the perfect way to describe the 29-year-old actress as she stuns in a royal blue anarkali dress featuring a high neckline and delicate sheer detailing.

Statement jhumkas, an oversized gold ring, and understated makeup beautifully complement her regal attire.

Photograph: Kind courtesy 5 Elements by Radhika Gupta/Instagram

Inspired by the architecture of Rajasthani mahals, Sharvari dons a mustard lehenga in Chanderi showcasing intricate gota patti and tamba gota detailing.

She pairs it with a corset style choli with all-over tamba gota work and a matching sheer organza dupatta. At Rs 55,000, this designer outfit is an absolute steal!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

This dusty rose sharara set, worth Rs 78,500, is for everyone who wants to go desi without compromising on chic. Traditional yet contemporary, it's easily an elegant choice for celebratory occasions.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff