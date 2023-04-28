Like Shahid-Mira's Airport Fashion?

Airport fashion used to be about setting trends, where fashion came before comfort.

But it appears that Bollywood is giving itself a break, and resorting to breezy summer style that's just right for travel.

A look at stars who sailed through Mumbai airport on Thursday.

Shahid Kapoor picks the classic white tee over blue jeans style while his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor dons shorts and a white top.

Kriti Sanon picks the white tee over jeans look too.

Mrunal Thakur opts for a lavender jacket with her attire.

Manushi Chhillar, who was in Abu Dhabi, may not have got the memo yet, as she walks out in boots.

Sunny Leone returns from Dubai.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya keep their clothes casual but add a touch of glamour with the latter's Fendi bag.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar