HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Like Sanya's Grey Look At TIFF? VOTE!

Like Sanya's Grey Look At TIFF? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 11, 2025 14:39 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra made even a colour like grey look good at the world premiere of her new film, Bandar, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya sashayed in an Alberta Ferretti dress with matching footwear.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Bandar is directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-stars Bobby Deol, Saba Azad and Sapna Pabbi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Like Sanya's look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya went casual for her second look at TIFF.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Yes, even an elevator can double up as a beautiful setting for a photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Like Sanya's look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Up next, is a colourful outfit from the Ladakhi brand, Saldon.

Like Sanya's outfit? VOTE!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'World Has Not Seen This Gandhi Before'
'World Has Not Seen This Gandhi Before'
Janhvi Goes For Gold At TIFF
Janhvi Goes For Gold At TIFF
Like Huma's Looks At TIFF? VOTE!
Like Huma's Looks At TIFF? VOTE!
Like Janhvi's Kashmiri Look? VOTE!
Like Janhvi's Kashmiri Look? VOTE!
Gandhi Starts With A Kiss In Toronto
Gandhi Starts With A Kiss In Toronto

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Explore Rajasthan Through Its Souvenirs

webstory image 2

Crispy Okra: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Stunning Beauty of Kajal Aggarwal!1:16

Stunning Beauty of Kajal Aggarwal!

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!1:34

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!

PM Modi meets Mauritius PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam1:18

PM Modi meets Mauritius PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV