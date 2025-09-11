Like Sanya's Grey Look At TIFF? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra made even a colour like grey look good at the world premiere of her new film, Bandar, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya sashayed in an Alberta Ferretti dress with matching footwear.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Bandar is directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-stars Bobby Deol, Saba Azad and Sapna Pabbi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya went casual for her second look at TIFF.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Yes, even an elevator can double up as a beautiful setting for a photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Up next, is a colourful outfit from the Ladakhi brand, Saldon.

