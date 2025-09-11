Like Sanya's Grey Look At TIFF? VOTE!

Sanya Malhotra made even a colour like grey look good at the world premiere of her new film, Bandar, at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Sanya sashayed in an Alberta Ferretti dress with matching footwear.
Bandar is directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-stars Bobby Deol, Saba Azad and Sapna Pabbi.
Sanya went casual for her second look at TIFF.
Yes, even an elevator can double up as a beautiful setting for a photoshoot.
Up next, is a colourful outfit from the Ladakhi brand, Saldon.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff