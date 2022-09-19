Like Rashmika's Black And Blue Look?

Just how seriously does Bollywood take its airport fashion?

Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar finds out.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is busy with her new film Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, rocks the black and blue look.

Tiger Shroff, who gave a live performance at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, is back in Mumbai. He opts for black and blue as well.

Sanjay Dutt turns on his swag as he enters the airport.

Dia Mirza, who was at the airport with step-daughter Samaira Rekhi, chooses to wear a simple cotton printed salwar-kameez.

Watch: Dia and Samaira share a sweet bond.

Ridhima Pandit wears her tracksuit to the airport!

The television star is apparently going to be a part of Bigg Boss 16.

Sonu Sood doesn't mind a touch of leather.

Rakhi Sawant, on the other hand, likes a lot of it!

She wears leather pants and a leather jacket while her boyfriend Adil Khan prefers comfort over style.