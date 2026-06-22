Like Rakesh Bedi's 'Dhurandhar' Dance with Nora Fatehi?

Rakesh Bedi, fresh off his scene-stealing performance as Jamal Jamili in Dhurandhar, is now making waves by starring alongside dance sensation Nora Fatehi in a new music video Ya Baba.

IMAGE: Rakesh Bedi and Nora Fatehi in the Ya Baba music video.

Key Points Rakesh Bedi is enjoying a significant career resurgence following his popular role as Jamal Jamili in Dhurandhar.

His character Jamal Jamili from Dhurandhar became a cultural phenomenon, known for his wit, flamboyant personality, and memorable one-liners.

Rakesh Bedi's success demonstrates that experience and screen presence are invaluable, proving age is no barrier to reinvention in the entertainment industry.

After Dhurandhar, Rakesh Bedi is enjoying an extraordinary career resurgence.

The 71-year-old actor is currently one of the most sought after faces in the entertainment industry, attracting attention from filmmakers, advertisers and now even music labels.

An Unexpected Collaboration

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi in the Ya Baba song.

In a move that surprised showbiz folk, T-Series cast Bedi opposite Nora Fatehi in their latest music video Ya Baba. Composed by Sanjoy, the song features vocals by Shilpa Rao and Nora herself.

Nora brings her trademark glamour and dance appeal to the project, and Rakesh Bedi shows off some serious swagger and the charm we had seen of his popular Dhurandhar character, Jamal Jamili.

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The Jamal Jamili Phenomenon

Rakesh Bedi is making the most of the massive popularity of Jamal Jamili, his character in Dhurandhar.

His dialogue from the film, 'Bacha hai tu mera', has become one of the most repeated ones now.

That, and of course, his killer handshake :)

Once celebrated primarily for his comic roles in films and television, the actor has now become a favourite among brands seeking nostalgia-driven campaigns with family appeal.

Advertising agencies have reportedly approached him for multiple campaigns following the film's release, recognising the renewed popularity of his screen persona among both older and younger audiences.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff