Like Prithviraj's Kumbha Look? VOTE!

Prithviraj Sukumaran gives us the first sneak peek of his much-anticipated film, Globe Trotter, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

It is directed by S S Rajamouli.

'Presenting KUMBHA..The most complex mind I have ever played... Ready for you @urstrulymahesh. It's game on @priyankachopra. Thank you @ssrajamouli sir for crafting a world that constantly tests my limits… #GlobeTrotter,' Prithviraj writes.

Priyanka adds, 'We take off with this one… Meet KUMBHA!! @therealprithvi'

'After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I've ever known,' Rajamouli tells us. <'p>

'Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair literally.'

Mahesh Babu, who plays a pivotal role in the film, shares the poster and writes, 'Stood on the other side... time to meet you head-on KUMBHA.'

Rajamouli revealed that his team is now filming climax sequence with the three leading cast members.

'Amidst the climax shoot on set with all three, there's a lot more prep happening around the #GlobeTrotter event, as we're trying something far beyond what we've done before. Can't wait for you all to experience it on Nov 15th. Leading up to it, we're filling your week with a few more things lined up. Prithvi's look first today,' Rajamouli wrote on his Instagram stories.

The formal unveiling will take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15.

Priyanka, who will play Mahesh Babu's love interest in the jungle adventure, was initially 'reluctant' to sign up for the film. Here's how much she's been paid for it.

