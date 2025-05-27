Like Pranita's Final Cannes Look? VOTE!

It always rains fashion at Cannes, and Pranita Subhash has got that memo.
After wowing with her stylish looks at the film festival, Pranita takes to social media to document her last look.
For the photoshoot, Pranita matches the skies with an embellished gown by Designer Tanieya Khanuja.
Stylist Malkit J Gill designed her look.
Pranita makes a picture postcard on the French Riviera.
She wears Kayrah sandals crafted in metallic snake-print leather by Elleganti.
Her diamonds are from Pandora's Art Jewellery.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff