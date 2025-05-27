Like Pranita's Final Cannes Look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

It always rains fashion at Cannes, and Pranita Subhash has got that memo.

After wowing with her stylish looks at the film festival, Pranita takes to social media to document her last look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

For the photoshoot, Pranita matches the skies with an embellished gown by Designer Tanieya Khanuja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Stylist Malkit J Gill designed her look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita makes a picture postcard on the French Riviera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

She wears Kayrah sandals crafted in metallic snake-print leather by Elleganti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Her diamonds are from Pandora's Art Jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Like Pranita's look?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff