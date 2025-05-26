HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Like Pranita's Elegance At Cannes? VOTE!

May 26, 2025
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 26, 2025 14:44 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash wowed everyone with her looks at Cannes 2025, keeping it simple and elegant.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita wears an embellished gown from the shelves of Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

'Nothing like staying at a quaint French villa by the sea.. More looks from Cannes2025,' Pranita writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

For the red carpet screening of the film, The Mastermind, Pranita wears a sari embellished with sequins, beads and zari work.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

'An absolute dream walking the Cannes Red carpet in a stunning @taruntahiliani saree,' she writes.

Like Pranita's look at Cannes? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
