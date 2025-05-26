Like Pranita's Elegance At Cannes? VOTE!

Pranita Subhash wowed everyone with her looks at Cannes 2025, keeping it simple and elegant.
Pranita wears an embellished gown from the shelves of Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.
'Nothing like staying at a quaint French villa by the sea.. More looks from Cannes2025,' Pranita writes.
For the red carpet screening of the film, The Mastermind, Pranita wears a sari embellished with sequins, beads and zari work.
'An absolute dream walking the Cannes Red carpet in a stunning @taruntahiliani saree,' she writes.
Like Pranita's look at Cannes? Vote!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff