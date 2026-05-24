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Like Mouni Roy's Eye-Catching Cannes Look? VOTE

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 18:48 IST

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Mouni Roy turned heads at Cannes 2026 with a stunning light blue and white deep-neck gown.

Mouni Roy at Cannes Film Festival

IMAGE: Mouni Roy at Cannes 2026, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Key Points

  • Mouni Roy made a striking appearance Cannes 2026 in a light blue and white deep-neck gown.
  • Her elegant and glamorous outfit, paired with simple makeup and a sleek bun, garnered significant attention.
  • The actress accessorised minimally with a bracelet and rings, maintaining a modern and sophisticated look.
 

Mouni Roy at Cannes Film Festival

Sharing the pictures of her appearance at Cannes 2026, Mouni Roy writes, 'As I bid adieu to the French Riviera until next year, Cannes @nedrettaciroglu'

She wore a light blue and white deep-neck gown and looked elegant and glamorous.

Like Mouni Roy's Cannes Look? VOTE

Mouni Roy's Viral Style

Mouni Roy at Cannes Film Festival

Mouni kept her makeup simple and soft to match the look. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, which gave her outfit a modern touch.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 

Mouni kept her accessories minimal by wearing only a bracelet and rings.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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