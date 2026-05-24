Like Mouni Roy's Eye-Catching Cannes Look? VOTE

Mouni Roy turned heads at Cannes 2026 with a stunning light blue and white deep-neck gown.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy at Cannes 2026, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Key Points Mouni Roy made a striking appearance Cannes 2026 in a light blue and white deep-neck gown.

Her elegant and glamorous outfit, paired with simple makeup and a sleek bun, garnered significant attention.

The actress accessorised minimally with a bracelet and rings, maintaining a modern and sophisticated look.

Sharing the pictures of her appearance at Cannes 2026, Mouni Roy writes, 'As I bid adieu to the French Riviera until next year, Cannes @nedrettaciroglu'

She wore a light blue and white deep-neck gown and looked elegant and glamorous.

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Mouni kept her makeup simple and soft to match the look. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, which gave her outfit a modern touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni kept her accessories minimal by wearing only a bracelet and rings.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff