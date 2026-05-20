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Like Mouni Roy's Vibrant Gown At Cannes? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
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May 20, 2026 14:37 IST

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Mouni Roy made a striking style statement at Cannes 2026 in a custom-made blue gown inspired by the intricate Patola weaving style from Gujarat.

Mouni Roy at Cannes Film Festival

IMAGE: Mouni Roy at Cannes 2026, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Key Points

  • Mouni Roy launched her Indo-American film Bombay Stories at Cannes 2026.
  • Mouni wore a custom-made gown inspired by Gujarat's traditional Patola weaving style, reportedly taking 300 hours to create.
  • The backless gown featured detailed embroidery, a fitted silhouette, and a long trail, blending traditional Indian design with modern red carpet glamour.
 

After her monochrome look, Mouni Roy chose vibrant colours for her next look at Cannes 2026.

The actress, who is attending the festival to screen her Indo-American film Bombay Stories, wore a custom-made gown inspired by the Patola weaving style from Gujarat. Artisans took 300 hours for the embroidery on the dress!

A Fusion of Tradition and Modernity

Mouni Roy at Cannes Film Festival

The backless gown, designed by Pooja Shah, had a fitted shape, and a long trail, mixing traditional Indian design with modern red carpet style.

 

Styling and Film Launch

Mouni Roy at Cannes Film Festival

Mouni kept her styling simple with soft wavy hair, minimal makeup, pink-toned lips, and light blush.

 

Mouni Roy at Cannes Film Festival

Like Mouni Roy's Patola-Inspired Gown At Cannes? VOTE!

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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