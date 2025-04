Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chillar recently did an edgy photoshoot, inspired from Tim Burton's 1990 film Edward Scissorhands, starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder.

'Looks like could kill you, is a cinnamon roll. #Scissorhands,' Manushi writes.

Manushi picks a black sheer top and a latex skirt from Qua for her gothic look.

Think Johnny Depp would approve of Manushi's Scissorhands look?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com