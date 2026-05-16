Like Kalyani Priyadarshan's Stylish Cannes Debut? VOTE

Kalyani Priyadarshan made a striking debut at Cannes, showcasing Indian fashion and jewellery on the prestigious red carpet.

IMAGE: Kalyani Priyadarshan at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Priyadarshan/Instagram

Key Points Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan made her first red carpet appearance at the Cannes film festival, opting for an entirely Indian-designed ensemble.

She wore a custom-made strapless deep purple gown by Indian label Itrh, adorned with hand-stitched beads, and diamond jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers.

Kalyani's choice to wear Indian designers reflects a growing trend among young actors to promote the country's fashion and textile industry globally.

Prior to the red carpet, Kalyani attended the Indian Pavilion at Cannes in an all-white outfit.

Kalyani Priyadarshan made her first appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes film festival.

She wore an Indian-designed outfit and jewellery, representing Indian fashion at the international event.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Cannes Outfit

IMAGE: Kalyani Priyadarshan at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Priyadarshan/Instagram

Kalyani wore a custom-made strapless gown by Indian fashion label Itrh. The gown had a deep purple top with a black border and was decorated with small hand-stitched beads. It had a fitted design and a long floor-length finish.

She paired the outfit with jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers, including a diamond choker and matching earrings.

Her makeup was simple with a soft pink lip colour, and her hair was styled in loose waves.

Like Kalyani's Purple Gown?

Head-to-Toe Indian Craftmanship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KalyanJewellers (@kalyanjewellers_official)

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India on May 14, Kalyani said her look was completely Indian.

She mentioned that both her jewellery and outfit were designed by Indian brands.

Many Indian actors are now choosing Indian designers for international events like Cannes to highlight India's fashion and textile work.

First Appearance At Cannes

IMAGE: Kalyani Priyadarshan at Cannes Film Festival. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyan Jewellers/Instagram

Before the red carpet event, Kalyani attended the Indian Pavilion at Cannes on May 13 wearing an all-white outfit.

The look included a sleeveless blazer-style top with a deep V-neck and structured design. The outfit had a fitted waist and slightly flared bottom.

Like Kalyani's First Outfit At Cannes?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KalyanJewellers (@kalyanjewellers_official)

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