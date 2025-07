Like Janhvi's Tulsi Kumari look? VOTE!

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan/Instagram

After Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan pair up once again for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which releases on Dassera, October 2.

The film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan (Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhan).

Janhvi shares her look in the film and writes, 'Dikhne mein bholi bhaali, chanchal pyaari.... Lekin andar se melodramatic like Meena Kumari!'

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun shares his look and writes, 'Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari:

Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin...

Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai...kal nahi!!!'

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi.