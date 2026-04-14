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Like Janhvi Kapoor's White Look? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 14:30 IST

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Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in white.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor /Instagram

Key Points

  • Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her latest photoshoot.
  • Her look has been styled by Meagan Concessio, with makeup done by Savleen Kaur Manchanda.
  • She will be seen next in Peddi alongside Ram Charan, to be released on April 30.

Janhvi Kapoor is totally rocking the Pantone colour of 2026 in her latest photoshoot.

View more pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

The look serves as a nice reminder of what to expect from this gorgeous actor in her film, Peddi, opposite Ram Charan Teja. 

The Telugu sports action drama is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and is up for release on April 30.

Like Janhvi's look in the photoshoot? VOTE!

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Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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