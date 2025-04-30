Like Jacqueline's New Hairstyle? VOTE!

Jacqueline Fernandez has got a new look.
She's done away with her straight long hair and gotten a shorter and curly mane.
Like her new look? Jacqueline wants to know!
Jacqueline has got this look for an item song in the upcoming release, Raid 2.
The song Money Money is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and picturised on Jacqueline, Ajay Devgn and the singer.
Up next, Jacqueline will be seen in the OTT series Hai Junoon along with Boman Irani, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sumedh Mudgalkar.
Hai Junoon will release on May 16.
May is all set to be Jacqueline's month!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff