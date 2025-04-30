Like Jacqueline's New Hairstyle? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez has got a new look.

She's done away with her straight long hair and gotten a shorter and curly mane.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Like her new look? Jacqueline wants to know!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Vote for Jacqueline's New Look!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline has got this look for an item song in the upcoming release, Raid 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

The song Money Money is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and picturised on Jacqueline, Ajay Devgn and the singer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Up next, Jacqueline will be seen in the OTT series Hai Junoon along with Boman Irani, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sumedh Mudgalkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Hai Junoon will release on May 16.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

May is all set to be Jacqueline's month!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff