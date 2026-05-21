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Like Jacqueline Fernandez's Captivating Cannes Appearance? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 16:18 IST

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Jacqueline Fernandez made a striking appearance at the Global Gift Foundation Gala Night during Cannes 2026.

Jacqueline Fernandez at Global Gift Gala

Photographs: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Key Points

  • Jacqueline Fernandez co-chaired the Global Gift Foundation Gala Night at the Cannes film festival 2026.
  • She wore a strapless gown from Designer Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, featuring intricate embroidery and a large white floral design.
  • Jacqueline completed her look with long black gloves, a pearl and diamond necklace, and a sleek high bun.
 

Jacqueline Fernandez at Global Gift Gala

Jacqueline Fernandez rocked her monochrome look at Cannes 2026 during the Global Gift Foundation Gala Night, which she attended as a co-chair. This time, she chose an outfit from Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Like Jacqueline's Captivating Appearance at Cannes? VOTE!

Jacqueline's Gala Ensemble

Jacqueline Fernandez at Global Gift Gala

Jacqueline wore a strapless gown featuring a fitted bodice with detailed embroidery and textured work. The dress included a large white floral design and a black bow around the waist.

Jacqueline Fernandez at Global Gift Gala

Jacqueline completed her look with long black gloves, a pearl and diamond necklace, matching earrings, and a sleek high bun hairstyle.

Advocacy and Fan Reaction

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline shared pictures and thanked Eva Longoria and María Bravo for inviting her to co-chair the event, hosted by the Global Gift Foundation.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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