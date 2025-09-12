Like Huma's Street Fashion? VOTE!

Huma Qureshi, who's enjoying her time at the Toronto International Film Festival, gives us more glimpses from her fashion files.
'Closing TIFF in vintage elegance. Wearing a treasured Rohit Bal archival ivory set -- a piece of Indian couture history, reimagined one last time on this stage,' she writes.
'For me, this final look at Toronto is about grace, memory, and timeless craft. An ode to the beauty of slowing down, of holding on to what's rare, and of carrying a bit of home wherever I go,' she adds.
Huma is in Toronto with her film Bayaan, written and directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra.
Huma gets ready for her day with the media in an outfit from the shelves of Cinq à Sept.
Another day with the media, Huma writes, 'Press day energy walking, talking, living in my head-to-toe @todsofficial look at #TIFF. Conversations, cameras, and cinema -- all in one breath.'
'Serving looks darker than my coffee,' Huma says of her Gaurav Gupta outfit.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff