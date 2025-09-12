HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Like Huma's Street Fashion? VOTE!

September 12, 2025 12:27 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi, who's enjoying her time at the Toronto International Film Festival, gives us more glimpses from her fashion files.

'Closing TIFF in vintage elegance. Wearing a treasured Rohit Bal archival ivory set -- a piece of Indian couture history, reimagined one last time on this stage,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

'For me, this final look at Toronto is about grace, memory, and timeless craft. An ode to the beauty of slowing down, of holding on to what's rare, and of carrying a bit of home wherever I go,' she adds.

Huma is in Toronto with her film Bayaan, written and directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Like Huma's look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma gets ready for her day with the media in an outfit from the shelves of Cinq à Sept.

Like Huma's look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Another day with the media, Huma writes, 'Press day energy walking, talking, living in my head-to-toe @todsofficial look at #TIFF. Conversations, cameras, and cinema -- all in one breath.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Like Huma's look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

'Serving looks darker than my coffee,' Huma says of her Gaurav Gupta outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Like Huma's look? VOTE!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

