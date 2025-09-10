Like Huma's Looks At TIFF? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Move over Cannes, India is making a louder noise at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

After Gandhi made its premiere at the festival, Huma Qureshi made heads turn, thanks to her fashionable take.

'A night that celebrates cinema, courage, and couture as well From the heart of India to the red carpet in Toronto to the stories we bring to life, may we always stand tall, fierce, and free,' Huma writes.

Huma is in Toronto with her film Bayaan, written and directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra.

The film is set in Rajasthan and deals with Roohi, a rookie detective played by Huma, who investigates her first case of a prominent cult leader facing anonymous accusations of sexual abuse.

Huma walks the red carpet in a blue gown and golden jewellery from the fashion house, Schiaparelli.

It's an exciting time to be Huma, as her films tumble out for audiences to watch. She will be seen in the forthcoming Jolly LLB 3, releasing September 19. Meanwhile, her recent theatre release Mallik has just premiered on OTT.

Huma chose red for the Bayaan premiere at TIFF.

'It was one of those rare moments where everything slows down just enough to feel it all. Wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on the red carpet tonight felt like carrying a piece of home with me. Every thread, every detail held the weight of heritage, celebration, and a quiet kind of power,' Huma posted.

'I felt honoured to stand here, representing a story that began so far from this carpet, so far from this global platform and yet found its way here. This is the power of storytelling. Of cinema. Grateful for Bayaan, this crew, for the journey, and for the grace of being exactly where I am, in this skin, in this voice, in this moment,' she added.

After TIFF, Bayaan will travel to the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea later this month.

