Like Huma Qureshi's Hollywood Inspired Gown? VOTE

Huma Qureshi captivated audiences at Cannes 2026, showcasing timeless elegance in an all-black Eman AlAjlan gown that paid homage to classic Hollywood glamour, complete with a diamond choker and vintage-inspired styling.

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Key Points Huma Qureshi attended Cannes 2026 in an all-black evening gown by Designer Eman AlAjlan.

The gown featured a deep neckline, a fitted velvet bodice, and a layered sheer skirt, showcasing different black textures.

Her look was inspired by classic Hollywood fashion, complete with soft waves and a diamond choker from Ghafari.

Huma Qureshi attended Cannes 2026 in an all-black evening gown inspired by classic Hollywood fashion.

The outfit marked another formal appearance for the actor after she previously wore a Banarasi sari and a tailored suit during the famed film festival.

Eman AlAjlan's Design and Styling

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

The gown, designed by Eman AlAjlan, featured a deep neckline, a fitted velvet bodice and a layered sheer skirt.

The outfit used different black textures and fabrics while keeping the overall look monochrome.

Huma paired the gown with a diamond choker from Ghafari.

Like Huma's Hollywood Inspired Gown?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Her hair was styled in soft waves inspired by old Hollywood looks.

Her makeup focused on bronzed tones with a coral-pink lipstick adding contrast to the black outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Huma is also promoting her film Toxic at Cannes. Sharing pictures she writes, 'Just me and @thenameisyash hanging out at Cannes today. Major missing @geetu_mohandas and all my wonderful cast members #Toxic @variety'

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Photographs curated by Manisha Ktian/Rediff