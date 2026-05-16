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Like Huma Qureshi's Banarasi Sari At Cannes? VOTE

By REDIFF MOVIES
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 14:41 IST

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Huma Qureshi made a striking appearance at Cannes 2026, proudly showcasing the elegance of Indian handlooms by donning a beautiful purple Banarasi sari, blending tradition with contemporary style.

Huma Qureshi in a purple Banarasi sari at Cannes

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi in a purple Banarasi sari at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Key Points

  • At Cannes, Huma Qureshi donned a purple Banarasi sari and traditional Indian jewellery.
  • Her outfit was a celebration of Indian handloom and craftsmanship, connecting traditional Indian weaving with modern style.
  • The sari, by Shanti Banaras, featured gold embroidery and palm tree designs, blending French Riviera inspiration with traditional Banarasi techniques.
  • She accessorised with gold jewellery from Amrapali Jewels and an embroidered clutch, completing a soft, elegant look.
 

At Cannes, Huma Qureshi donned a purple Banarasi sari and traditional Indian jewellery. Her outfit was a celebration of Indian handloom and craftsmanship, connecting traditional Indian weaving with modern style.

Celebrating Indian Traditional Wear

Huma Qureshi in a purple Banarasi sari at Cannes

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi in a purple Banarasi sari at Cannes. Photograph: Huma Qureshi/Instagram

For her appearance, she chose a look inspired by the culture and weaving traditions of Banaras.

Sharing photos on May 16, Huma wrote that wearing a Banarasi weave at Cannes felt special because it connected Indian tradition with a modern style.

She said the sari itself told a story.

Like Huma's Banarasi Sari Look?

The Ensemble Details

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

 

Huma wore a purple and gold sari by Shanti Banaras.

The sari had gold embroidery and palm tree designs inspired by the French Riviera, while still keeping the traditional Banarasi weaving style.

She paired it with a gold silk blouse. She completed the look with jewellery from Amrapali Jewels and accessories from Kavya Potluri.

Her jewellery included a gold necklace, matching earrings, and a statement ring.

Styling and Beauty

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

 

Stylists Nikhil Mansata and Leepakshi Ellawadi worked on her outfit while Mira Parmar handled her hair and makeup.

Huma kept her makeup soft with pink lips, winged eyeliner and loose wavy hair.

She finished the look with nude pink nails and a small embroidered clutch bag.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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