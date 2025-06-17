HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Like Hrithik's Look In War 2? VOTE!

Like Hrithik's Look In War 2? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 17, 2025 13:45 IST

x

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

Like we said earlier, 50s is the new 30s, and Hrithik Roshan, 51, totally rocks his War 2 look, with just the right doses of hotness and swag.

Costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania reveals the secret behind his look in the film, where he reprises his Kabir character from the first part.

'We moved away from the grunge aesthetic and created a cleaner, sleeker look for him. It still had an edge -- somewhere between real and godlike. And yes, kind of like a superhero in plain clothes,' Anaita says.

 

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

"For War 2., it felt essential to explore a deeper, darker mood in Kabir. This version of him is layered, not just emotionally, but visually too. Thinner fabrics, pieces that feel a little more lived-in, slightly unkempt even.

'We built on what worked in War 1 -- that transformative haircut, Hrithik's magnetic presence, and pushed it further,' Anaita explains.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 pits Hrithik against NTR Jr.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead.

War 2 releases on August 14.

Like Hrithik's look in War 2? Vote!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

War 2 Teaser: Not Again!
War 2 Teaser: Not Again!
Ayan To Direct War 2, Brahmastra 2, 3!
Ayan To Direct War 2, Brahmastra 2, 3!
10 War Films You Can Watch On OTT
10 War Films You Can Watch On OTT
10 AMAZING War Movies
10 AMAZING War Movies
Will Jr NTR Star In War 2 With Hrithik?
Will Jr NTR Star In War 2 With Hrithik?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chhattisgarh Women Have Least Mobile Phone Access

webstory image 2

9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals

webstory image 3

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

VIDEOS

U'khand crash pilot Rajveer's wife fights hard to hold back tears at his funeral procession5:19

U'khand crash pilot Rajveer's wife fights hard to hold...

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after bomb threat0:55

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport...

Meghalaya SIT team to reconstruct murder crime scene of Raja Raghuvanshi1:39

Meghalaya SIT team to reconstruct murder crime scene of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD