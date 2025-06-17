Like Hrithik's look in War 2? Vote!

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

Like we said earlier, 50s is the new 30s, and Hrithik Roshan, 51, totally rocks his War 2 look, with just the right doses of hotness and swag.

Costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania reveals the secret behind his look in the film, where he reprises his Kabir character from the first part.

'We moved away from the grunge aesthetic and created a cleaner, sleeker look for him. It still had an edge -- somewhere between real and godlike. And yes, kind of like a superhero in plain clothes,' Anaita says.

"For War 2., it felt essential to explore a deeper, darker mood in Kabir. This version of him is layered, not just emotionally, but visually too. Thinner fabrics, pieces that feel a little more lived-in, slightly unkempt even.

'We built on what worked in War 1 -- that transformative haircut, Hrithik's magnetic presence, and pushed it further,' Anaita explains.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 pits Hrithik against NTR Jr.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead.

War 2 releases on August 14.

