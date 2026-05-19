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Like Diana Penty's Red Look At Cannes? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 09:04 IST

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Diana Penty showcased a custom red Amit Aggarwal gown at Cannes 2026 that fused traditional Indian Ikat weaving with cutting-edge modern design.

Diana Penty at Cannes 2026

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Key Points

  • Diana Penty's gown at Cannes 2026 featured a structured silhouette, pleats, 3D details, a one-shoulder neckline and a thigh-high slit, crafted from shiny textured fabric in shades of red, scarlet, and black.
  • Diana completed her look with a wet-look wavy bob, smoky eyes, and a dark burgundy choker necklace.
 

Diana Penty at Cannes 2026

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

After going for gold, Diana Penty chose a custom red gown by Amit Aggarwal during a BMW-sponsored event at the Cannes film festival. The gown combined traditional Indian Ikat weaving with a modern design.

Fusion of Tradition and Modernity

Diana Penty at Cannes 2026

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

The dress used shades of red, scarlet and black, with a shiny textured fabric that reflected light.

It featured a structured shape with pleats, 3D details, and a large design element at the hip flowing into a long skirt. The outfit also had a one-shoulder neckline.

Small fringe details on the bodice softened the sharp lines of the gown.

Like Diana's Gown? Vote!

Diana's Striking Styling

Diana Penty at Cannes 2026

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana styled her hair in a wet-look wavy bob hairstyle. Her makeup included smoky eyes, and she wore a burgundy choker necklace.

 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

 

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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