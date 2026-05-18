Like Diana Penty's Golden Sari At Cannes? VOTE

Diana Penty showcased a stunning gold Manish Malhotra sari that masterfully blended traditional Indian elegance with modern design elements, creating a truly unique red-carpet statement.

IMAGE: Diana Penty at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Key Points Diana Penty wore a modern gold shimmer sari by Manish Malhotra at Cannes, featuring a contemporary design instead of a traditional drape.

The outfit included a structured blouse with puffed sleeves, metallic textures and a cropped jacket, creating a sharp silhouette.

The sari's woven metallic finish resembled gold chainmail, offering both style and movement.

Diana's styling was kept simple with minimal accessories, soft waves, bronzed makeup, and smoky eyes, complemented by tourmaline earrings.

IMAGE: Diana Penty at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Diana Penty attended the Cannes film festival wearing a gold sari set by Manish Malhotra, paired with heels from Alevi Milano and jewellery from Chaula's Heritage Jewellery.

Diana's outfit featured a gold shimmer sari with a modern design instead of a traditional drape.

Modern Take on Traditional Attire

IMAGE: Diana Penty at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

The look included a structured blouse with puffed sleeves, metallic textures and a cropped jacket that gave the outfit a sharper silhouette.

The sari had a woven metallic finish that looked similar to gold chainmail while still allowing movement.

Diana kept the styling simple and avoided heavy accessories. She wore soft waves in her short hair along with bronzed makeup and smoky eyes.

Tourmaline earrings added a small touch of colour to the all-gold look.

Like Daina's Golden Sari At Cannes? Vote

Completing the Ensemble

IMAGE: Diana Penty at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

She completed the outfit with Alevì Milano's Blake 95 Cage Sandals and a metallic belt detail that helped shape the saree into a more structured red-carpet look.

What made the outfit stand out was its balance of Indian craftsmanship and modern styling. Rather than following a typical Western red-carpet look, the ensemble stayed rooted in Indian fashion while using contemporary cuts and textures.

Penty's Cannes History

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Over the years, Diana has donned several polished looks at the festival, including a white sari gown in 2019 and tailored black outfits in later appearances.

This gold Manish Malhotra outfit, we think, was arguably her most striking Cannes look so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Diana at Mumbai airport on her way to Cannes.

This website may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff