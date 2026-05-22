Like Diana Penty's ELegant Look At Cannes? VOTE!

Diana Penty showcased her signature understated elegance at Cannes in a stunning butter-yellow gown.

IMAGE: Diana Penty at Cannes 2026. Photographs: Kind courtesy Aamir Naveed/Instagram

Key Points Diana Penty attended the BMW Excellence Club event at Cannes 2026.

She wore a butter yellow, off-shoulder Sarah Dress gown from Chats by CDam.

Diana accessorised her look with Chanel 4017-D sunglasses, L'Agence's Radha leather sandals, and delicate earrings from Lylak Jewellers.

At Cannes 2026, Diana Penty shows us that understated elegance is always in vogue. The actor attended the BMW Excellence Club event in a dreamy butter-yellow gown that perfectly matched the sun-drenched charm of the French coast.

The Signature Style

Diana wears an off-shoulder Sarah Dress from Chats by C Dam, which highlighted her slender frame.

Its soft ivory-yellow tone added an ethereal touch, and reflected Diana's signature preference for clean, sophisticated fashion over overly dramatic statements.

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Accessorising the Look

Diana accessorised with Chanel 4017-D sunglasses that lent a hint of vintage-inspired glamour. She completed the look with L'Agence's Radha leather sandals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Diana opted for delicate earrings from Lylak Jewellers, bringing just the right amount of sparkle.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff