Like Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor's Jewellery?

Bollywood steps out for a dazzling Wednesday evening.
Key Points
- Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas jewellers hosted a star-studded evening in Mumbai.
- Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor were among those who attended.
- Taha Shah Badussha attended the event too.
Bollywood women love to flaunt their jewellery, and on Wednesday, they got a good reason to do it.
Actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor attended a star-studded evening hosted by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas jewellers in Mumbai, and they brought their bling along.
Bhumi Pednekar.
Sonam Kapoor.
Watch the celebs dazzle at the event:
Roshni Walia.
Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh.
Saba Ali Khan.
Rhea Kapoor.
Gautami Kapoor.
Taha Shah Badussha.
Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff