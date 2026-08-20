Like Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor's Jewellery?

Bollywood steps out for a dazzling Wednesday evening.

Key Points Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas jewellers hosted a star-studded evening in Mumbai.

Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor were among those who attended.

Taha Shah Badussha attended the event too.

Bollywood women love to flaunt their jewellery, and on Wednesday, they got a good reason to do it.

Actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor attended a star-studded evening hosted by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas jewellers in Mumbai, and they brought their bling along.

Bhumi Pednekar.

Sonam Kapoor.

Watch the celebs dazzle at the event:

Video: Viral Bhayani

Roshni Walia.

Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh.

Saba Ali Khan.

Rhea Kapoor.

Gautami Kapoor.

Taha Shah Badussha.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff