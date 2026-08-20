Home  » Movies » Like Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor's Jewellery?

Like Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor's Jewellery?

By REDIFF MOVIES August 20, 2026 12:49 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Bollywood steps out for a dazzling Wednesday evening.

Key Points

  • Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas jewellers hosted a star-studded evening in Mumbai.
  • Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor were among those who attended.
  • Taha Shah Badussha attended the event too.

Bollywood women love to flaunt their jewellery, and on Wednesday, they got a good reason to do it.

Actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor attended a star-studded evening hosted by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas jewellers in Mumbai, and they brought their bling along.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor.

Watch the celebs dazzle at the event:

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

 

Roshni Walia

Roshni Walia.

 

Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh

Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh.

 

Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan.

 

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor.

 

Gautami Kapoor

Gautami Kapoor.

 

Taha Shah Badussha

Taha Shah Badussha.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Bhumi PednekarSonam Kapoor's JewelleryMumbaiGhanshyamdasGautami Kapoor

More From Rediff

Mutiny Review: What A Dull Jason Statham Film!

Mutiny Review: What A Dull Jason Statham Film!
Vishwanath And Sons Review: A Feel-Good Winner!

Vishwanath And Sons Review: A Feel-Good Winner!
Awarapan 2 Review: Emraan Hashmi Goes Massy

Awarapan 2 Review: Emraan Hashmi Goes Massy

Related Stories

Ananya, Rashmika, Sanya Master The Sneaker Style

Ananya, Rashmika, Sanya Master The Sneaker Style

Quick Links

Taha Shah BadusshaRoshni WaliaBhavana PandaySeema SajdehSaba Ali Khan

Web Stories

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Now In India

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Now In India
Moto Pad 70 Goes On Sale In India

Moto Pad 70 Goes On Sale In India
Bunty Mahajan's Fruit Flan

Bunty Mahajan's Fruit Flan