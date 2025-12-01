HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Like Ananya's Look In Tu Meri Main Tera...? VOTE!

Like Ananya's Look In Tu Meri Main Tera...? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
December 01, 2025 14:17 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday has been sharing pictures of her many looks from the title track of her upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Instagram, and it's sure raising a lot of interest.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Sharing pictures, she writes, 'Some of my favourite looks from #TuMeriMainTeraTitleTrack have you seen it yet???? hugs and kisses to the best glam & fashion team @anaitashroffadajania @the.mad.hair.scientist @savleenmanchanda @sabinahalder.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Orry was quick to comment: 'Ur so very hot that when u rob my mansion i cant even call the cops i have to call the fire station.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The music for the song has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and is choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film co-stars Kartik Aaryan and will release this Christmas.

Like Ananya's look? VOTE!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

