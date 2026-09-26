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Like Alia Bhatt's Cabaret Dancer Look In Love & War? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES September 26, 2026 11:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War has unveiled Alia Bhatt's cabaret-inspired look, generating buzz alongside Ranbir Kapoor's intense retro avatar.

Alia Bhatt in Love & War

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt in Love & War. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhansali Productions/Instagram

Key Points

  • Alia Bhatt's look in Love & War is a glamorous, cabaret-inspired avatar, featuring a dramatic slit skirt and headpiece.
  • Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is set in a contemporary setting, a departure from his usual period dramas.
  • Love & War is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu.
 

After we got a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, the makers have unveiled Alia Bhatt's look from the film. It appears that she plays a cabaret dancer.

Alia Bhatt's Striking Cabaret Look

Alia Bhatt in Love & War

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt in Love & War. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhansali Productions/Instagram

Alia looks retro glamorous in the part, and she captions the picture: 'Reunited'.

Like Alia's Look in Love & War? VOTE!

Love & War stars Vicky Kaushal as well and is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 21, across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

'Reunited' with Ranbir Kapoor

This will be Alia and Ranbir's second film after they wed in April 2022. They first appeared in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Alia's latest production, Don't Be Shy, which released on Friday, is directed by Ayan's cousin, Sreeti Mukerji.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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