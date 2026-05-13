Like Alia Bhatt's Stunning Cannes Look? VOTE!

Alia Bhatt captivated audiences at Cannes 2026 with two distinct and breathtaking fashion statements.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt at the Cannes film festival 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy L'Oreal Paris/Instagram

Key Points Alia Bhatt showcased a sculpted corseted silhouette by Tamara Ralph on the opening day of Cannes 2026, featuring a plunging neckline and a sweeping train.

She complemented her outfit with Amrapali's Golconda Rose jewellery, highlighting rare pink coral and a 5.53 carat Golconda Type 2A diamond.

For her second appearance, Alia wore a dreamy, hand-painted sage-green couture gown by Yash Patil's That Antique Piece, inspired by the French Riviera.

Alia is at Cannes for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight with her red carpet arrival in a sculpted corseted silhouette at the opening ceremony at the Cannes film festival 2026.

She donned Designer Tamara Ralph's ensemble, which featured a sculpted corseted silhouette, a plunging neckline, sweeping train, and a dreamy chiffon scarf trailing behind her.

Opening Day Glamour

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Alia complemented her outfit with Golconda Rose jewellery, which is a celebration of Amrapali's legacy and Jaipur's timeless craftsmanship. The Golconda Rose is a handcrafted white gold high jewellery creation featuring 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, a 5.53 carat Golconda Type 2A diamond, and 20 carats of finely set diamonds.

Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

To elevate her look, Alia chose Chopard earrings and rings.

The actress arrived at the prestigious event to represent L'Oreal Paris.

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Did Alia impress French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, the fashion boss of Emily In Paris?

Alia posted pictures on Instagram, and got solid approval from mum Soni Razdan, who wrote in the comments, 'Pure peachy perfection.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

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A Poetic Second Appearance

Photograph: Kind courtesy L'Oreal Paris/Instagram

Before arriving on the red carpet, Alia stepped out in a dreamy couture ensemble that looked less like a gown and more like a watercolour painting.

She chose a structured corset-style bodice gown with delicate spaghetti straps and a soft sweetheart neckline from the shelves of Designer Yash Patil's That Antique Piece.

'Alia in a hand painted 50s piece, back after a long hiatus for @rheakapoor,' Patil said.

'The silhouette takes inspiration from the 1950s, featuring a structured, fitted bodice with a drop waist that leads to a voluminous skirt. The volume is created with layered, sharbati dyed silk organza and tulle petticoats, while the bodice is supported by a corset and angular, structured cups reminiscent of the era.

'Rhea and @basurii wanted this to be a hand-painted homage to the French Riviera -- an atmospheric interpretation of a landscape where land, sea, and sky dissolve into poetic harmony.

'Inspired by its sunlit coastlines, ethereal palette, native botanicals, and lavender fields. The artwork captures both the visual beauty and emotional essence of this iconic geography. Special thanks to @sanyakapoor who made it all happen truly, who also made me redo a few toiles.'

Alia paired the gown with a softly undone low bun, subtle makeup, and Chopard's delicate jewellery.

Karan Johar writes in the comments, 'Just so so beautiful baby girl!'

More pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

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Cannes Ambassadorship

Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/ Reuters

Alia arrives in France.

This is her second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. She made her debut at Cannes last year.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff