Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 Gown?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning appearance at Cannes 2026 in an exquisite custom sculptural gown by Designer Amit Aggarwal.

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Key Points Aishwarya Rai Bachchan represented L'Oreal for the screening of Histoires De La Nuit.

Aishwarya wore a custom-designed, sculptural abyss blue gown by Designer Amit Aggarwal, crafted over 1,500 hours.

The gown featured signature Crystal Vein embroidery with thousands of crystalline embellishments, designed to create an interplay of luminosity and fluidity.

The outfit was a collaboration with Stylist Mohit Rai, honouring Aishwarya's enduring relationship with the Cannes red carpet.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet on Friday for the screening of the film Histoires De La Nuit (The Birthday Party)in Cannes.

Representing L'Oreal at the gala, Aishwarya opted for Amit Aggarwal's custom sculptural gown.

Like Aishwarya's Look At Cannes 2026?

The Vision Behind the Gown

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Describing Aishwarya's outfit, Amit Aggarwal writes, 'An undisputed Cannes icon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) appears at the 79th Cannes Film Festival (@festivaldecannes) in custom Amit Aggarwal Couture.'

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

'Imagined in collaboration with stylist Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) as an exploration of radiance in motion, the couture silhouette is realised through the house's signature Crystal Vein embroidery, where thousands of crystalline embellishments converge within sculptural lattice-like structures to create an interplay of luminosity, depth, and fluidity.'

Craftsmanship and Inspiration

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

'Developed over more than 1,500 hours of intricate craftsmanship, the gown is rendered in an abyss blue inspired by cosmic light and infinite space, with every surface engineered to refract and transform under movement and illumination.'

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

'Bringing together cinematic presence, sculptural couture, and material innovation, the appearance honours Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's enduring relationship with the Cannes red carpet through a vision of contemporary Indian couture on the global stage.'

Collaborative Effort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial)

Aishwarya wore jewellery by Renée Jewellers, her hair was styled by Stephane Lancien and her beautiful makeup was done by Harold James.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Stylist Mohit Rai thanked Aishwarya, 'Thank you legend @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb for a memorable first for @lorealparis at the @festivaldecannes red carpet Fantasy couture deisnged in creative collaboration with my friend and artist @amitaggarwalofficial @i.am.it'

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff