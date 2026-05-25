Like Aishwarya's Beige Look In Cannes? VOTE!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captivated audiences at Cannes 2026 with her fourth stunning look: A beige Fjolla Nila gown adorned with crystal work and a dramatic feather cape.

IMAGE: Stylist Mohit Rai with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

Key Points Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presented her fourth look at Cannes 2026, wearing a beige gown by Designer Fjolla Nila.

The gown featured elaborate crystal work and was complemented by a dramatic feather cape.

Her ensemble was accessorised with diamond jewellery and subtle, glowing makeup.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a beige Fjolla Nila gown for her fourth look at Cannes 2026.

The gown had crystal work and was paired with a feather cape. She completed the look with diamond jewellery. The look was styled by Mohit Rai.

Aishwarya's Cannes Fashion Journey

Aishwarya wore a lot of colours at Cannes this year -- from blue to pink and white -- and all of them got a thumbs up.

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Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff