'Life Is So Much Fun With Brothers'

Film folk celebrated Raksha Bandhan over the weekend and posted their happy pictures online.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares a picture with sister Sara Ali Khan and writes, 'Dear sister @saraalikhan95, I promise in this lifetime to always take care of you, always stand by you, always support you. I promise to give you love, strength and everything I can, even if I can't. Forever and ever your little bhai Jaan. Love you the most, happy Rakhi. #strongertogether.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara and Ibrahim's daddy Saif Ali Khan gets his rakhi from sister Soha Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha's daughter Inaaya ties a rakhi to her cousin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh ties a rakhi to her brother Aman Preet Singh and writes, 'Sibling bond that stays forever .. we both protect one another now and always .. to my crazy other .. happpy rakshabandhan.. I love you sooo much.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar pens a sweet note to sister Alka Bhatia: 'Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you Alka. Happy Rakhi.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

'Tied and looted Happy Raksha Bandhan Dr Rishabh Hegde. You already take the job of protector very seriously so... just keep up the good work. Attached your favouriteeee song to remind you who da best,' writes Pooja Hegde.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Kritika Kamra, seen here with brother Rahul Kamra, has a question: 'How much mithai is too much mithai? I wouldn't know Happy Rakshabandhan bhais and behens.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone catches up with her 'baby' brother, Chef Sundeep Vohra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani showers brother Ranbir Thadani with love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna gets cute with brother Raunaq Khanna and writes, 'From paintball battles to maggi debates, matching mustaches to mountain swims -- you've always been my built-in bodyguard, travel buddy, and lifelong frenemy. Happy Rakhi to the one who knows how to annoy me and protect me in the same breath. Love you @khannaraunaq.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan on his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari: 'Best sister in the world with her ATM.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta, with her brothers Manish Zinta and Deepanker Zinta, writes, 'Life is so much fun with brothers Happy Rakhee Weekend folks. Loads of love n light always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari tells her brother Reyansh: Happy Rakhi to my angel. Didi will always protect you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krushna Abhishek/Instagram

Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh recreate a childhood moment, and he writes, 'Happy Raksha Bandhan @artisingh5 thank u for always being there for me and I promise every year with Rakhi to be there for u all my life. Don't ever change ur self pls get upset with my statements my behaviour and u get too aggressive when I pull ur tail react to it like u always do as that reminds me of our childhood I love u.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol shares a rare picture with sister Ajeeta Chaudhri in California.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram

Suniel Shetty with sisters Sujata Shetty and Sunita Tarun Pratap.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt makes a happy click with sisters Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tony Kakkar/Instagram

Neha and Sonu Kakkar with their brother Tony Kakkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

'With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love. Happy Raksha Bandhan,' writes Arjun Kapoor, sharing a collage of pictures with his six sisters Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, Sonam, Rhea, Shanaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, seen here with brother Aishwarya Tripathi, writes, 'Happy Rakhi bro @airbus.maestro With your gentleness, dedication, humor, care -- you make us feel real proud. You'll be our 'aankhon ka tara' forever!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia, with her brother Hardeep Dhupia and her '#myrealitycheck for life'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor with sister Ekta Kapoor.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com