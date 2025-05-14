Leonardo DiCaprio's Day At Cannes

Day 1 of Cannes 2025 saw Hollywood's biggest stars walking the red carpet and making news.
A quick glance at the highlights...
Robert De Niro is bestowed with a honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement, and Leonardo DiCaprio presents it to him.
DiCaprio and De Niro first starred together in the 1993 film This Boy's Life and were reunited in Killers of the Flower Moon, which screened in the official selection at Cannes 2023.
De Niro, 80, escorts his partner Tiffany Chen for the screening of the film Partir un jour (Leave One Day). The couple became parents to a baby daughter last year.
Leo with Cannes Jury President Juliette Binoche.
Quentin Tarantino and his Israeli wife Daniella Pick arrive at the screening.
Halle Berry is a jury member at Cannes this year alongside our very own Payal Kapadia.
Eva Longoria, against a sea of cameras.
Heidi Klum.
Julia Garner.
With inputs from ANI
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff