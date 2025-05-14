Leonardo DiCaprio's Day At Cannes

Day 1 of Cannes 2025 saw Hollywood's biggest stars walking the red carpet and making news.

A quick glance at the highlights...

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Robert De Niro is bestowed with a honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement, and Leonardo DiCaprio presents it to him.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

DiCaprio and De Niro first starred together in the 1993 film This Boy's Life and were reunited in Killers of the Flower Moon, which screened in the official selection at Cannes 2023.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

De Niro, 80, escorts his partner Tiffany Chen for the screening of the film Partir un jour (Leave One Day). The couple became parents to a baby daughter last year.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters/Reuters

Leo with Cannes Jury President Juliette Binoche.

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Quentin Tarantino and his Israeli wife Daniella Pick arrive at the screening.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Halle Berry is a jury member at Cannes this year alongside our very own Payal Kapadia.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Eva Longoria, against a sea of cameras.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Heidi Klum.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Julia Garner.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff