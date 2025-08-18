HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Learn How To Pout Like Janhvi

Learn How To Pout Like Janhvi

August 18, 2025

Disha gets a hot photoshoot... Aahana slips into a bikini... Malaika sends love...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor takes her new film Param Sundari to Lucknow, and picks a moment to pout for fans.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi and her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra enjoy some street food.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar enjoys a bike ride in California and calls it her 'audition for Dhoom 5'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani bares her back.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'Raindrops, ripples, repeat,' says Aahana Kumra from Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma celebrates Dahi Handi in her unique way, writing, 'Matki phod li... next kya phodu?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora sends love from Melbourne.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala celebrates her 55th birthday on August 16 with a picnic party, and writes, 'Celebrations are always sweeter when shared Surrounded by family, old friends, new friends & all the love from well-wishers -- moments like these are what truly matter.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

'Love from #kerala #idduki #vagamon. Had my first free day here and I did make the most of it... it was a day I will remember for a long time.. so much lived in a day .. P.S - when u know u have less time , you don't postpone and make the most of what you have.. u live the most,' writes Kirti Kulhari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu picks the outskirts of Pune to go on a quick vacation with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan takes a selfie with Izzy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandakini/Instagram

Mandakini catches up with Meenakshi Seshadri and says, 'Reminiscing good old times together! What a pleasure to meet my friend @iammeenakshiseshadri.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani G/Instagram

Sayani G's '#solotravel to Delphi, Greece. 2022. The first amphitheater of the human civilisation. The birthplace of theatre, philosophy, theology, sports & scientific discussions.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
