Learn How To Pout Like Janhvi

Disha gets a hot photoshoot... Aahana slips into a bikini... Malaika sends love...
Janhvi Kapoor takes her new film Param Sundari to Lucknow, and picks a moment to pout for fans.
Janhvi and her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra enjoy some street food.
Mithila Palkar enjoys a bike ride in California and calls it her 'audition for Dhoom 5'.
Disha Patani bares her back.
'Raindrops, ripples, repeat,' says Aahana Kumra from Goa.
Adah Sharma celebrates Dahi Handi in her unique way, writing, 'Matki phod li... next kya phodu?'
Malaika Arora sends love from Melbourne.
Manisha Koirala celebrates her 55th birthday on August 16 with a picnic party, and writes, 'Celebrations are always sweeter when shared Surrounded by family, old friends, new friends & all the love from well-wishers -- moments like these are what truly matter.'
'Love from #kerala #idduki #vagamon. Had my first free day here and I did make the most of it... it was a day I will remember for a long time.. so much lived in a day .. P.S - when u know u have less time , you don't postpone and make the most of what you have.. u live the most,' writes Kirti Kulhari.
Bipasha Basu picks the outskirts of Pune to go on a quick vacation with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi.
Trisha Krishnan takes a selfie with Izzy.
Mandakini catches up with Meenakshi Seshadri and says, 'Reminiscing good old times together! What a pleasure to meet my friend @iammeenakshiseshadri.'
Sayani G's '#solotravel to Delphi, Greece. 2022. The first amphitheater of the human civilisation. The birthplace of theatre, philosophy, theology, sports & scientific discussions.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff