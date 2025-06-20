Lauren Gottlieb Weds Tobias Jones

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones/Instagram

Actor-choreographer Lauren Gottlieb, who was seen in the Any Body Can Dance movies, married her longtime boyfriend and content creator Tobias Jones on June 11.

Lauren shared beautiful photographs from her Christian wedding ceremony, held in Tuscany, on social media.

Sealed with a kiss!

'Mr & Mrs Jones 11.06.2025. On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever. We've always felt this love was out there. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. And when we found it, and it felt like coming home. Marrying each other was the most beautiful day of our lives. It was joy. It was peace. It was everything we've ever dreamt of!' writes Lauren.

'Our story found its stage at @casaledepasquinelli. It really felt like we stepped into a dream! @gabriele_pasquinelli_, @sara.gaddini, and @francescanieri76, you didn't just host a wedding, you held space for something sacred. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! These were the most gorgeous and jaw dropping floral arrangements we have ever seen, thank you @weddingeco.catering.flower for making this dream a reality!' she adds.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff