HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Lauren Gottlieb Weds Tobias Jones

Lauren Gottlieb Weds Tobias Jones

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 20, 2025 15:47 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones/Instagram

Actor-choreographer Lauren Gottlieb, who was seen in the Any Body Can Dance movies, married her longtime boyfriend and content creator Tobias Jones on June 11.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones/Instagram

Lauren shared beautiful photographs from her Christian wedding ceremony, held in Tuscany, on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones/Instagram

Sealed with a kiss!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones/Instagram

'Mr & Mrs Jones 11.06.2025. On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever. We've always felt this love was out there. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. And when we found it, and it felt like coming home. Marrying each other was the most beautiful day of our lives. It was joy. It was peace. It was everything we've ever dreamt of!' writes Lauren.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones/Instagram

'Our story found its stage at @casaledepasquinelli. It really felt like we stepped into a dream! @gabriele_pasquinelli_, @sara.gaddini, and @francescanieri76, you didn't just host a wedding, you held space for something sacred. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! These were the most gorgeous and jaw dropping floral arrangements we have ever seen, thank you @weddingeco.catering.flower for making this dream a reality!' she adds.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Jackky Bhagnani, Lauren Gottlieb visit Rediff
PIX: Jackky Bhagnani, Lauren Gottlieb visit Rediff
'I have fallen in love with India'
'I have fallen in love with India'
How Lauren Gottlieb's Holi song beat Trump!
How Lauren Gottlieb's Holi song beat Trump!
10 Underdog Hindi Movies
10 Underdog Hindi Movies
Top 10 Hemant Kumar Songs
Top 10 Hemant Kumar Songs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Nagpur's 19-YO Crushes World No. 1

webstory image 2

10 Underdog Hindi Movies

webstory image 3

What PM Gifted Leaders At G7 Meet

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bihar's Siwan2:01

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bihar's Siwan

'Sanjay Verma none other than- - -': Meghalaya Police reveals shocking details7:25

'Sanjay Verma none other than- - -': Meghalaya Police...

Anantnag Girl Turns Beekeeping into Livelihood with Govt Support5:31

Anantnag Girl Turns Beekeeping into Livelihood with Govt...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD