Lauren Gottlieb Honeymoons In Bali

Jacqueline is in Italy... Shriya finds a lavender field in London... Kartik shoots in Croatia...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lauren Gottlieb/Instagram

Any Body Can Dance actor Lauren Gottlieb got married earlier this month, and is now on honeymoon in Bali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez gets felicitated at the Italian Global Series Festival in Rimini, Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar enjoys a 'beautiful day in Canterbury, an hour away from London where every corner is picture perfect and so charming Straight out of a fairytale.'

She adds, 'Been dreaming of dancing in lavender fields.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin shares her holiday mood from Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

'My family and I had the most amazing time in Goa in this beautiful Santorini inspired villa with a breathtaking view of the sea,' informs Hina Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

After Ananya Panday shared touristy pictures from Croatia, her Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri costar Kartik Aaryan adds to the collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy T-Series/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur promote Metro... In Dino in Bangalore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor shares a picture from London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Pranutan shoots in Rishikesh and writes, 'Final checks along the Ganges..and my daadi’s song.. pure bliss.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoys a night out with buddies Nirvan Khan and Aryaman Deol at a gaming arcade in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani looks perfect against the beaches of Miami.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff