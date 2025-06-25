Lauren Gottlieb Honeymoons In Bali

Jacqueline is in Italy... Shriya finds a lavender field in London... Kartik shoots in Croatia...
Any Body Can Dance actor Lauren Gottlieb got married earlier this month, and is now on honeymoon in Bali.
Jacqueline Fernandez gets felicitated at the Italian Global Series Festival in Rimini, Italy.
Shriya Pilgaonkar enjoys a 'beautiful day in Canterbury, an hour away from London where every corner is picture perfect and so charming Straight out of a fairytale.'
She adds, 'Been dreaming of dancing in lavender fields.'
Jasmin Bhasin shares her holiday mood from Thailand.
'My family and I had the most amazing time in Goa in this beautiful Santorini inspired villa with a breathtaking view of the sea,' informs Hina Khan.
After Ananya Panday shared touristy pictures from Croatia, her Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri costar Kartik Aaryan adds to the collection.
Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur promote Metro... In Dino in Bangalore.
Pooja Gor shares a picture from London.
Pranutan shoots in Rishikesh and writes, 'Final checks along the Ganges..and my daadi’s song.. pure bliss.'
Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoys a night out with buddies Nirvan Khan and Aryaman Deol at a gaming arcade in London.
Arjun Bijlani looks perfect against the beaches of Miami.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff