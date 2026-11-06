Lara Dutta:'Kaikeyi Is One Of The Most Misunderstood Women In History'

'A woman who changed the course of history. Or perhaps, one could say, set it upon the path it was always destined to take.'

IMAGE: Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Key Points Lara Dutta portrays Kaikeyi, Ram's stepmother, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1.

She expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to play a character she believes has been historically misunderstood.

Lara hopes audiences will look beyond conventional perceptions and understand Kaikeyi's pivotal role in the epic.

She acknowledged the responsibility of bringing alive Kaikeyi's humanity, angst, vulnerabilities, guilt, and remorse.

Lara Dutta portrays Kaikeyi, the stepmother of Ram, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 -- a character who has often been misunderstood and viewed through a complex lens in the epic.

Ahead of the film's release, Lara took to Instagram to share a series of pictures along with a long, heartfelt note expressing her gratitude for being part of the ambitious project.

'I am humbled. I am deeply grateful'

IMAGE: Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Reflecting on how being part of a story that transcends generations had been a long-cherished wish, Lara wrote, 'What began many years ago as a fervent wish... to be a part of something greater than oneself. Greater than the collective. Something that transcends time itself... something woven into the very fabric of our being.'

'And today, that wish finds its place in a story as timeless as eternity.'

Talking about the opportunity to portray Kaikeyi, Lara expressed how privileged she feels to bring to life a woman whose actions played a pivotal role in shaping the course of the Ramayana.

'What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who has perhaps been one of the most misunderstood women in history. To be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing alive her humanity... her angst, her vulnerabilities, her guilt and her remorse.'

'A woman who changed the course of history. Or perhaps, one could say, set it upon the path it was always destined to take.'

'I am humbled. I am deeply grateful.'

'I will do justice to Mata Kaikeyi'

IMAGE: Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara expressed her hope that audiences would look beyond the conventional perceptions surrounding Kaikeyi and understand the significance of her character in the larger narrative.

'Today, this divine story comes to you. And I hope, in my own small way, I will do justice to Mata Kaikeyi. That you will look beyond the perceptions of centuries and embrace her for the pivotal role she played in bringing a divine prophecy to fruition.'

'Jai Shree Ram.'

'Some stories are not merely told. They are lived, felt'

IMAGE: Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

The actress extended her gratitude to the people who made this opportunity possible, writing, 'My heartfelt gratitude to @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22 for entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity. And to my incredible cast and crew... my deepest respect, love and gratitude. It is a privilege to walk this journey with you. I miss my father tremendously today and wish he was here with me to see this.'

Concluding her emotional note, Lara reflected on the timeless significance of the epic and the experience of being part of its cinematic retelling.

'Some stories are not merely told. They are lived, felt and carried within us. This is one such story.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff