Lalit Prabhakar: 'We Wanted Audiences To See Kasab As A Human Being'

'Humanising someone in a story like this, while dealing with such a sensitive subject, is a task. You can't predict how audiences will respond.'

IMAGE: Lalit Prabhakar as Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Films/Instagram

Key Points 'Kasab wasn't a villain driven by just one emotion, which is often how such characters are portrayed in films. That made him interesting to play.'

'There is a point Ujjwal Nikam makes in the film that stayed with me: Until someone becomes aware of their crime and feels remorse, punishment alone cannot achieve much.'

'I never had any dilemma about playing this character. I believed in the story and knew it was being told in the right way.'

From romantic leads in Marathi cinema to experimenting with unconventional characters, Lalit Prabhakar has steadily carved a space for himself across films, television and OTT.

The actor has played a lovestruck husband (Chi Va Chi Sau Ka), a progressive man from the 19th century (Anandi Gopal), a hotshot chef (Medium Spicy), a zombie-fighting youngster (Zombivli), and even a boy-next-door caught in the complications of modern relationships (Toh Ti Ani Fuji). Now, he has added Ajmal Kasab to that eclectic list with Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam.

His latest film, which happens to be his third outing in Hindi cinema, is a striking departure from the characters audiences have come to associate him with.

"I knew people would notice this film, but you can never predict how a film will turn out... The subject was sensitive, and the way it was told mattered a lot. All credit goes to the writers and director for handling it without taking sides," Lalit tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff in the first of a two-part interview.

You are having a wonderful year with back-to-back releases. Did you plan for 2026 or things are falling into place on their own?

I didn't plan anything. Most of these projects were shot earlier, but their releases got postponed. The same happened with Toh Ti Ani Fuji, which we shot during the lockdown.

As actors, we can't predict a release date. But I knew Prahaar would release this year.

Are you happy with how things have turned out for you?

Absolutely. It's been very important for me to do such varied work.

With Super Duperr, I got to do a family entertainer and it got a good response at the box office. It ran in theatres for 50 days and was appreciated by critics as well.

Toh Ti Ani Fuji found a different platform and was received differently. When people talk about Marathi cinema reaching a pan-India audience, they name that film.

'It was important for me to understand Kasab's psyche'

IMAGE: Lalit Prabhakar as Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Films/Instagram

Let's talk about Prahaar. Did you get a feeling that the film would do something special for you?

I knew I was doing something different and working with very good people, including Director Avinash Arun, the Maddock team, Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar Rao. I knew people would notice this film, but you can never predict how a film will turn out.

I hoped the film would reach audiences in the right way. The subject was sensitive, and the way it was told mattered a lot. All credit goes to the writers and director for handling it without taking sides.

Humanising someone in a story like this, while dealing with such a sensitive subject, is a task. You can't predict how audiences will respond.

As an actor, how did you approach the humanisation of Kasab?

It was important for me to understand his psyche. I thought about his background, where he came from and how he was brainwashed.

Brainwashing happens around us, too, in different forms. We see people turning to self-styled godmen because they are vulnerable and looking for support. They begin believing what these people tell them and follow their instructions.

What happened with Kasab was an extreme example of that. He was brainwashed and did what he was told, partly because he had little exposure to the world beyond his own circumstances.

I liked the fact that the character was humanised. That gave this character a certain graph. When we first see him in the film, he is one way, but by the end, he is dealing with dilemma and regret. He seems to realise that he has betrayed even himself.

He wasn't a villain driven by just one emotion, which is often how such characters are portrayed in films. That made him interesting to play.

'Had I doubted him, I would have faced difficulty playing him'

IMAGE: Lalit Prabhakar as Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Films/Instagram

We vividly remember the footage of Kasab at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Was it a challenge to put those images aside and approach him objectively as a character?

I never had any dilemma about playing this character. I believed in the story and knew it was being told in the right way.

Once I accepted the character, I focused on the scenes I was given. Had I doubted him, I would have faced difficulty playing him.

I was surprised when Anmol Ahuja, the casting director, approached me for the role. During the audition, I was given two scenes from the film to perform -- my first appearance in the courtroom and my confession scene that comes before the interval.

I am not comfortable with auditions. I feel I can perform better on a film set, where I can connect with the environment. Auditions can sometimes leave me feeling only half-prepared.

But Anmol believed in me. We worked on one scene, and we didn't even do the second. This clip was then sent to Avinash sir. We received some suggestions and did it again. Anmol then sat with me and discussed the character in detail.

I was locked for the film the very same day.

I improvised a few things during the audition, including a yawn that the director liked.

'Kasab was, in many ways, just a pawn, a victim of the system'

IMAGE: Lalit Prabhakar, right, and Director Avinash Arun at the premiere of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Films/Instagram

I felt one of Prahaar's biggest achievements was making us empathise, if not sympathise, with Kasab. Your performance plays a big part in that.

That reaction was very important. Just imagine, this is a character known to everyone in India, someone most people hate. Yet, many people have had the reaction you just described.

The credit goes to the writer and director. They wanted to portray the character this way. He was, in many ways, just a pawn, a victim of the system.

There is a point Ujjwal Nikam makes in the film that stayed with me: Until someone becomes aware of their crime and feels remorse, punishment alone cannot achieve much. A person who says they have come to kill may not understand the gravity of what they are doing. If that awareness and regret reach the audience, that is a big achievement.

I remember a little girl, Dior, who had a scene with me. She is a daughter of choreographer Ranju Varghese. When she watched the film, she came up to me and said that she had been angry with me at first, but by the end of the film, she felt bad for me. So even a child could see the character differently by the end. That stayed with me.

We wanted audiences to see him as a human being, without forcing them to feel a certain way.

What do you remember most about the night of 26/11?

Helplessness and anger.

We don't often experience war or such violence where we live. We don't live on the border, so most of what we know about these things comes from what we hear or read. It was difficult to believe that something like this could happen in our own city, with people arriving and attacking others, and the ordeal continuing for three days.

There was a sense of helplessness because none of us knew what we could do in such a situation. But there was anger, too. It was hard to accept that something like this could happen to us.