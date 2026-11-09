'A Film Doesn't Need To Be In Hindi To Reach People Everywhere'

'I don't want to stay in my comfort zone. I want to take risks.'

Key Points 'I don't want to do films just for the sake of visibility.'

'Marathi cinema has budget limitations. If we wanted to make a film involving fighter planes, for instance, we might not have the budget for it.'

'It's not that Marathi cinema lacks the talent or imagination to tell such stories. The resources available can limit what we put on screen.'

From studying computer science against his wishes to finding his feet in Marathi cinema, Lalit Prabhakar has taken an unconventional route to acting.

The actor, who played Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, wants to step out of his comfort zone.

"Marathi actors are often given characters with Marathi background because there is this perception that says ‘nahi yaar, woh aapke Hindi me na bahut Marathi aata hai.’ That’s why I find it interesting when a role takes me outside my own background and gives me something new to explore," Lalit tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Prabhakar/Instagram

In Marathi cinema, you are an established name. But when you work in Hindi films, people may not know you. How difficult is it to start from scratch and prove yourself all over again?

It has never bothered me. I feel bad when Marathi audiences are not willing to explore Marathi content the same way as other regional industries.

When we work in the South, for instance, people there are aware of their own cinema. Here, audiences follow films from different industries, but Marathi cinema often gets left out. People haven't necessarily watched our work or explored what we have to offer.

There are several reasons for this, including limited screenings and the overwhelming presence of bigger industries.

For instance, in Punjab, you hear radio jockeys speaking Punjabi, and in the South, regional languages have a strong presence. But how many radio channels in Mumbai play Marathi songs or speak Marathi? It may seem like a small difference, but it has a huge impact on how regional art reaches people.

My filmmaker friend Dnyanesh Zoting once told me that when he suggested my name for a Hindi project, people would say they had heard I was good but hadn't seen my work in Hindi.

He then suggested that I make a short film in Hindi to showcase my acting. We went ahead with it. It was about a serial killer in prison being interviewed. He wrote that film and we shot it in August. By August end, I was selected for Prahaar.

'I don't want to stay in my comfort zone'

IMAGE: Lalit Prabhakar and Hruta Dhurgule in Aarpar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Prabhakar/Instagram

What does working in Hindi offer an actor that the Marathi industry may not?

For me, it is primarily about working with good people. I really crave that. I don't want to keep working with the same group in the same way. I believe in growth, and want to work in different languages, not just Hindi.

Of course, Hindi films offer wider exposure, but I don't believe a film needs to be in Hindi to reach people everywhere. I want Marathi cinema to travel as well. In fact, I am consciously trying to do the kind of films where the cinematic language matters over spoken language.

Look at films like Rohan Kanawade's Sabar Bonda, which has reached international audiences despite being in Marathi. There are so many interesting people working in this industry, putting in tremendous effort. It's important to work with them and learn from them.

In Cinema Paradiso, there is a sense of how people can become comfortable in a familiar place. I think we do that in our own lives, too. We find a community where we feel safe and secure. But that can affect our growth.

I don't want to stay in my comfort zone. I want to take risks.

'Of course, money matters'

IMAGE: Lalit Prabhakar and Nirmiti Sawant in Super Duperr. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Prabhakar/Instagram

Does money play a part in your decision to work in the Hindi space?

Of course, money matters. I'm not saying I don't want to earn money. I do. My passion and my work are the same thing. But earning money isn't my only agenda.

Budgets make a difference too.

Bigger budgets give you better equipment and greater scope. If you want to create that kind of spectacle, you need money.

Marathi cinema has budget limitations. If we wanted to make a film involving fighter planes, for instance, we might not have the budget for it. It's not that Marathi cinema lacks the talent or imagination to tell such stories. The resources available can limit what we put on screen.

IMAGE: Lalit Prabhakar and Mrunmayee Godbole in Toh Ti Ani Fuji. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Prabhakar/Instagram

Has the response to Prahaar changed the way Hindi filmmakers approach you?

I've been approached for a couple of projects, but haven't found anything exciting enough yet.

I haven't been in a hurry to take anything on.

Hopefully, more opportunities will come my way. I want a chance to work with filmmakers whose work I admire. But I find it awkward to walk up to someone and introduce myself. If they've seen my work, there's something to talk about. If they haven't, what can I really say to convince them?

'I don't want to do films just for the sake of visibility'

IMAGE: Lalit Prabhakar in Ground Zero. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Prabhakar/Instagram

Before Prahaar, you had done Hindi films like Ground Zero and One Two Cha Cha Chaa. When you are still a relatively new face in another industry, how difficult is it to land your next project if the previous one hasn't worked?

I'm not in a hurry.

In Marathi cinema, I can do the kind of work I want to. I am producing projects (Aarpar), working as a creative producer and writing as well. I have written a screenplay, and am collaborating with good people. That gives me the freedom to wait.

I don't feel I have to keep chasing Hindi films. I have never felt that pressure.

Whether it's Hindi or Marathi cinema, it's important to be selective. A lot of projects come your way, but I don't want to do films just for the sake of visibility.

In One Two Cha Cha Chaa, for instance, that character came from Uttar Pradesh and again in Prahaar, the character had a distinct pahadi flavour. That excites me in a character.

'My family was against the idea of acting'

IMAGE: Lalit Prabhakar and Ashutosh Rana in One Two Cha Cha Chaa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Films/Instagram

You studied computer science before pursuing acting. In a middle class Marathi household, education and a stable job are often the priority. How difficult was it to convince your family to let you take a chance on acting?

I did not take my career seriously in the beginning.

My cousins had done computer science, so my parents expected something similar out of me.

I took up computer science, but from the very first day, I joined the art circle. From then on, I became completely involved in theatre with my group called Mitee-Chaar.

After completing the course, I enrolled for other courses but never really left theatre. My family was against the idea of acting. They felt I should get a government job or work in a bank and pursue theatre on the side.

I was good at Maths, so I later enrolled for a master's degree. Six months later, I stopped going there, too.

I didn't have the courage to tell my family that I wanted to pursue acting full-time.

Nobody in our family was from the arts.

I couldn't do a conventional job, so I asked them to give me some time.

Things changed when I received the Young Artistes Scholarship from the ministry of culture. Only 30 students across India were selected, and I was one of them. I sat my family down and told them this meant something. I asked them to let me do what I wanted.

What was a point when your family began to feel you made the right decision for yourself?

Very late!

I did a television serial that became very popular and reached a lot of people, but it suddenly ended. After that, I went almost a year without doing anything substantial. I was waiting for the right opportunity.

Earlier, when I was working regularly, I would be busy for 30 days in a month, sometimes doing extra shifts. When I was at home without work, my family couldn't understand it. They would ask me if I wanted to do a regular job now.

Eventually, I got my first film, which was Director Paresh Mokashi's Chi Va Chi Sau Ka. After that film, my family felt relieved.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Films/Instagram

Why didn't you continue doing television instead of waiting?

I lost my temperament for it.

Television requires you to perform in a certain way, and I wanted to prepare myself to work differently.

But the work I did on that show trained us to be patient. That patience has helped me with the waiting game too.

You choose not to attach a surname to your screen name. What made you take that decision?

I did it when I was doing theatre, quite a long time ago. I felt in our society, people are only interested about one thing when they ask you for your surname. I didn't see much use for it, so I dropped it.

IMAGE: Lalit Prabhakar as Namdeo Dhasal in the upcoming Marathi film, Dhasal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Prabhakar/Instagram

Your next lead project sees you playing poet and Dalit activist Namdeo Dhasal. What's exciting about playing that character?

I'm excited that films like this are being made and that I get to be part of one at this stage of my career.

I had read Namdeo Dhasal's poems while I was doing theatre and knew about his activism. Reading more of his work only deepened my admiration for him. He was a complex, unusual person. He was a poet, an activist and a radical thinker. You don't often come across people who combine those qualities.

Vijay Tendulkar famously compared his work to Sant Tukaram. His poetry was distinctive, and his contribution as a social activist was equally significant. I am glad a film is being made about someone who gave so much of himself to society.