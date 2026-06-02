Lalit Modi: 'Sushmita Sen Has More Diamonds Than Anyone I Know'

'Sushmita is a remarkable lady and a self-made lady. She will not accept anything from anybody. So, when somebody says she is a gold digger. She is not. Lalit was a diamond digger.'

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Modi/Instagram

Key Points Lalit Kumar Modi refutes claims that Sushmita Sen is a 'gold digger,' highlighting her substantial personal wealth and diamond store ownership.

LKM states that Sushmita always paid for their outings, humorously calling himself a 'kept boyfriend' due to her independence.

LKM confirmed that geographical distance, with Sushmita's career in India and his life in London, was the primary reason for their separation.

LKM praised Sushmita as a 'remarkable lady' and a 'self-made' woman, particularly commending her as a single mother.

Lalit Kumar Modi spoke about his relationship with Sushmita Sen in a podcast with Humans Of Bombay, revealing just why they broke up.

In July 2022, the former IPL chairman surprised the Internet by announcing that he was dating the Miss Universe 1994 and shared a picture from a vacation together. Trolls immediately commented on the relationship, dubbing Sushmita a 'gold digger'.

Sushmita was quick with her witty reply (click here to see what it was!).

LKM -- as he is known to his circle of associates -- clarified on the podcast: 'There wasn't a time when I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything.

'Sushmita is a very beautiful and well-to-do lady. I don't know anybody knows this if she has told this or not, she has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet!

'And she earned it herself. She has diamond stores. So she is a very wealthy lady. She has done it all on her own.'

'I was like a kept boyfriend,' LKM -- himself a millionaire many times over -- said.

'Sushmita is a remarkable lady and a self-made lady. She will not accept anything from anybody. So, when somebody says she is a gold digger. She is not. Lalit was a diamond digger.'

The Public Announcement and Its Aftermath

Four years ago, when LKM posted pictures with Sushmita and confirmed their relationship, it 'broke' the internet.

'I did it right in front of her. She didn't think I would actually post it,' LKM recalled.

'We were arguing about something on the plane, and she said, 'You're not going to post this.' I laughed and pressed the button.

'By the time we landed in London, all hell had broken loose. But there was nothing wrong with it. She never asked me to take it down, and I never considered doing that.'

Distance Led to Separation

LKM credits Sushmita for helping him grow into the person he is today. He called her a 'very special' person and confirmed that Sushmita was very much a part of his life at that time.

'It was just that the distances were too much for us. Her career was in India, my life was in London. It was a very, very special relationship. I have fond memories of her. I wish her nothing but the best.

'She's an amazing woman, and what she has done as a single mother to her daughters, Renee and Alisah, is remarkable.'

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff