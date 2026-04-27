Lakshya: 'I Started With A Lot Of Hunger, But...'

'For me, romance is in the details -- in consistency, in showing up on time, in the quieter moments. Chand Mera Dil helped me understand that side of myself better.'

IMAGE: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in Chand Mera Dil.

Key Points Lakshya's upcoming film, Chand Mera Dil, is described as an honest, simple, and emotionally true love story, co-starring Ananya Panday.

The actor considers working with Karan Johar a 'masterclass' due to his sharp instincts and investment in both the film and the actor's growth.

Lakshya's role in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood significantly boosted his visibility and credibility, leading to more serious opportunities.

After impressing audiences with his lead performance in Aryan Khan’s satirical web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Lakshya is set to grace the big screen with Dharma Productions’ Chand Mera Dil.

This marks the actor’s second big screen collaboration with the banner, following his turn as the protagonist in the internationally acclaimed violent actioner Kill.

Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni (Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Aap Jaisa Koi) and pairs Lakshya opposite Ananya Panday in this intense love story.

As the actor awaits the release of his latest big-screen venture on May 22, Lakshya tells Subhash K Jha, "I want to take on roles that challenge me, that scare me a little, and that allow me to keep surprising the audience and myself."

Chand Mera Dil will be released on May 22, a month after your birthday on April 19. How did this birthday feel?

This one felt different. There’s a sense of quiet confidence more than celebration.

For me, it’s less about the birthday itself and more about where I’m standing right now. Having a film like Chand Mera Dil coming out so close to it makes it feel like a new phase is beginning -- almost like a reset, but one I’ve earned.

What, according to you, is the USP of Chand Mera Dil?

At its core, it’s an honest love story. It’s not trying to be loud or over-stylised; the strength lies in its simplicity and emotional truth.

The characters feel real, the relationships are layered, and the storytelling is intimate. I think people will connect to how grounded it is, while still having that cinematic sweep.

It is your first full-fledged romantic film. Are you a romantic at heart?

I think I am, but not in the obvious way. I’m not overly expressive, but feel things deeply. For me, romance is in the details -- in consistency, in showing up on time, in the quieter moments. This film helped me understand that side of myself better.

IMAGE: Lakshya in Kill.

You did a full actioner, Kill. Now it’s a full-on romance in Chand Mera Dil. Which do you prefer?

I enjoy both, for different reasons. Action gives you a certain adrenaline and physical high, while drama demands vulnerability. Right now, I’m more drawn to roles that allow me to explore emotional depth, something that stays with the audience beyond the spectacle.

How did The Ba***ds Of Bollywood change your life and career?

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood gave me visibility and, more importantly, credibility. It allowed people to see me beyond just potential; it showed what I could bring to the table. After that, the conversations around me shifted. There was more trust, more serious opportunities, and a clearer sense of direction.

IMAGE: Lakshya in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

You started your movie career with a Karan Johar production; now you are back with another.

Working with Karan Johar is a masterclass. He has a sharp instinct for storytelling and performance. What stands out is how invested he is, not just in the film, but in you as an actor. He pushes you, but also makes you feel secure enough to take risks.

How do you see your journey as an actor so far?

It’s been a journey of learning and unlearning. I started with a lot of hunger, but over time, I’ve realised the importance of patience and craft. I’m still evolving, still figuring things out, and I think that’s a good place to be.

What are you looking forward to next?

Just better work. I’m not chasing volume; I’m chasing growth. I want to take on roles that challenge me, that scare me a little, and that allow me to keep surprising the audience and myself. I want to keep working on my craft.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff