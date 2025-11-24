HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kyunki Saas' Ashlesha-Sandeep Marry After 23 Years

Kyunki Saas' Ashlesha-Sandeep Marry After 23 Years

November 24, 2025 13:00 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashlesha and Sandeep Baswana/Instagram

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actors Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana first met on the sets of the television soap in 2002.

After 23 years of being together, they got married on November 16 at the Chandrodaya temple, Vrindavan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashlesha and Sandeep Baswana/Instagram

Sharing the wedding pictures, the couple wrote, 'And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs... Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings. I want to say #justmarried #grateful #us.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashlesha and Sandeep Baswana/Instagram

Aslesha, 41, and Sandeep, 47, upgraded their relationship to the next level.

According to Bombay Times, Ashlesha would often stay over at Sandeep's home initially due to long shooting schedules, and because her home was far away from the sets. The practical arrangement soon blossomed into love.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashlesha and Sandeep Baswana/Instagram

Smriti Irani, their co-star in the series, wishes them: 'Some love stories take the most interesting turns. They begin not with rituals, but with realism. They promise nothing except companionship. They bring nothing to the table except the honest truth that love may ebb with time, but friendship doesn't. And from that truth begins a beautiful -- albeit different -- journey.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashlesha and Sandeep Baswana/Instagram

'Ashlesha and Sandeep have always been that way: Different, unconventional, wonderfully their own. Madly in love, deeply in sync, and constantly driving friends like me up the wall as we kept breathing down their necks to get married. Well... it seems irritating idiots like me finally got their way! So happy to see them now bound by love and celebrating it through rituals.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

