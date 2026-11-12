Koffee With Karan: Sid-Kiara's 7 HOT Confessions

From Kiara's sharp response to trolls to Sid taking a sly dig at Kartik Aryan, here's everything the couple confessed on the sets of Koffee With Karan.

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan Season 9. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar

Key Points Kiara and Sidharth revealed how they gatecrashed a party and later fell in love on the sets of Koffee With Karan.

Kiara called Toxic's failure 'heartbreaking' and responded to trolls targetting her for doing intimate scenes after marriage.

Sidharth made a sly remark at Kartik Aryan during the rapid fire round.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra appeared together for the first time on the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9.

For KWK, the Toxic actor wore a daring red gown featuring a silver star, making her pregnancy a special part of the episode.

On the show, the couple spoke about how they met and fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. Kiara also revealed how they briefly parted ways before getting back together.

Here are some interesting confessions the couple made on the couch:

How Sid 'Slid Into' Kiara's DMs

Karan, as usual, revealed how he played matchmaker for the couple.

Kiara and Sidharth first met properly at a party hosted by their friend Amritpal Bindra. Karan revealed that he had encouraged them to gatecrash the party.

A few weeks later, according to Kiara, Sidharth started 'sliding into her DMs'.

Their romance eventually blossomed on the sets of Shershaah. However, the couple revealed that they briefly broke up during the film's shoot before rekindling their relationship.

The night before Sidharth left for Kargil to shoot the film, he met Kiara below her building.

Kiara told him, 'You're very hot and cold with me. For me, you're either in or you're out. Like this in between, I don't understand; I can't do it.'

Sidharth agreed that he was unsure about committing at that point.

'I know that you're the kind of person that if I commit to, then this will be something solid. And I'm just in a place in my life where I really need to focus on work, and I cannot allow anything else to get in the way,' he said.

However, during the 30-day shoot in Kargil, Sidharth continued texting Kiara. Their conversations eventually brought them back together.

Karan Revealed Role-Playing During A Date

Though Karan was the one asking questions about intimacy, the host seemed comfortable talking about one of his date nights when he played doctor and nurse.

Sid playfully prodded him: 'How long did the diagnosis last?'

To which Karan cheekily replied: 'Let's say the procedure went well, the diagnosis didn't.'

Karan Danced To Besharam Rang At Their Wedding

While revisiting their wedding celebrations in Jaisalmer, Kiara reminded Karan of his performance to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang at their sangeet.

Karan revealed that he had rehearsed the solo performance, but Shahid Kapoor decided to join him on stage.

Kiara recalled how Karan had reacted to Shahid's interruption.

'You threw him off the stage,' she reminded him jokingly.

Kiara Calls Toxic's Failure 'Heartbreaking'

Kiara also opened up about the disappointing response to Toxic and how difficult it was for the team to accept the film's performance.

'On Day One, it's heartbreaking,' Kiara said.

'As a team, in totality, I don't think any of us saw it coming. When it misfired despite it opening to what it did, it was heartbreaking for me,' she added.

Kiara's Reaction To Trolls

Kiara addressed the criticism she received for her intimate scenes in the film.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Kiara what she would tell trolls who believe married female actors should not perform intimate scenes.

Her response was short and clear: 'Grow up.'

She also revealed that Sidharth was not bothered by the controversy and had never questioned her about it.

Sidharth's Dig At Kartik's PR Budget

When it was Sidharth's turn, Karan asked him what was the one thing Kartik had that he didn't.

The Vvan actor was quick to respond: 'Great PR budget that he has.'

When Karan asked what Vicky Kaushal had that he didn't, Sidharth said Vicky was extremely fluent in Punjabi.

The Nanny Bonding With Alia, Katrina

One of the adorable moments on the show was when Kiara spoke about how motherhood has brought her closer to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa.

Karan said he was pleasantly surprised to learn that all these actors who had recently become moms were having conversations about nannies, hospital visits, and how to balance work and motherhood while getting back to work.