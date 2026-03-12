Kushboo: 'I Don't Want To Be Lost In A Crowd'

'Every good, bad, right and wrong were necessary to teach me, and take me where I stand today.'

Kushboo Sundar returned to Hindi cinema with a special appearance in Subedaar.

In a candid conversation with Subhash K Jha, she talks about reuniting with Anil Kapoor, working with Director Suresh Triveni, and how she carefully chooses roles across languages.

On reuniting with Anil Kapoor after 41 years, she says, "Nothing has changed. He is still the same enthusiastic child, the same eager learner, and not even an iota of his will to give his best has diminished."

'Working with Anilji after 41 years felt surreal'

IMAGE: Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Anil Kapoor, Radhikka Madan, Kushboo Sundar, Suresh Triveni at the Subedaar trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

You are back in a Hindi film, and that's good news. How did Subedaar come your way?

It was Anil Kapoorji who reached out to me asking if I would be interested in doing this cameo. With the entire set up, I was thrilled. It's not the length but the importance of the role.

What was the experience of working with Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni?

Working with Anilji after 41 years felt surreal. We last worked together in Subhash Ghaiji's Meri Jung in 1985.

Nothing has changed. He is still the same enthusiastic child, the same eager learner, and not even an iota of his will to give his best has diminished. In fact it has grown with time.

And the director?

Suresh Triveni was fabulous. I Had seen Tumhari Sulu. So I knew this man cannot go wrong in depicting his women on screen.

'Directors keep telling me I look too young to play mature roles'

IMAGE: Kushboo Sundar. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

The last Hindi film you did was with Nana Patekar, do you enjoy the lingual crossover?

I love it. In today's times, there is nothing like crossover. It's all under one umbrella. And I am definitely enjoying it.

In Tamil cinema, are you happy with the roles that come your way. Do you feel cinema in India constraints an actress beyond a certain age?

I hardly do films or take up projects. To me the story and the character are the main hero. I don't want to do many films only to be lost in a crowd.

I have been extremely choosy with my work. Also I feel my directors are a bit lost now with my weight loss.

They feel you are not the same actor after the weight loss?

I personally feel I am at a very awkward point, something like when you are in a transition from a child actor to an adult. That in-between period, where you cannot play a child actor because you are grown up, nor play leads as you are too young for that.

Directors keep telling me I look too young to play mature roles, and little older to play leads. I am yet to find a role that would give me immense satisfaction.

Language is not a barrier to me, any language, I would love to do films. OTT also is on my wishlist.

How do you avoid roles that bind you into stereotypical characters?

I simply say no. Done enough of those.

'I am doing Prashant Verma's Mahakali in Telugu'

IMAGE: The Mahakali poster.

Tell me about your forthcoming projects.

I am doing Prashant Verma's Mahakali in Telugu, another big budget film in Telugu, a cute film with Harish Kalyan in Tamil. And in talks for few more projects.

If you had to change anything in your career, what would it be?

Absolutely nothing. Every good, bad, right and wrong were necessary to teach me, and take me where I stand today.

