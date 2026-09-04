Krystle, Rida Win Traitors 2: Here's How Much They Take Home!

Traitors 2 gave us near slice-of-life glimpse of actors Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat and Shweta Tiwari -- especially how they think, and make dumb decisions, notes Divya Nair.

IMAGE: Krystal D'Souza, Karan Johar and Rida Tharana in Traitors 2.

Key Points Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana won Traitors Season 2, taking home prize money of Rs 66 lakh.

The season sparked controversy, from rumours of information leaks to questions over whether the rules were conveniently changed in Krystle's favour.

Three weeks after a fabulous start, Traitors 2 streamed its finale episode on Thursday.

Unlike Season 1 where Uorfi Javed was fortunate to identify the traitors which most viewers thought was scripted, Season 2 also seemed to conveniently favour the rules in one particular traitor.

Who won Traitors Season 2?

IMAGE: Dalip Tahil, Rida Tharana, Krystal D'Souza, Shalini Passi and Sahil Salathia in Traitors 2.

After eliminating three traitors -- Harman Singha, Kullu, and Shahneel -- and hiring Rida Tharana, Krystle D'Souza was able to smartly and successfully get rid of finalists Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi and Saahil Salathia in the Endgame round.

Ultimately, content creator Rida Tharana and actor Krystle Dsouza were declared winners of Traitors Season 2. The duo will jointly take home Rs 66 lakh, which they won through various tasks and challenges on the show.

The Season 2 controversy

IMAGE: The Traitors 2 team.

A week after the first three episodes were aired, rumour spread that Parul Gulati had bribed a crew member to leak details which is how she was able to eliminate Kullu in the Circle of Shaq.

But after Parul was eliminated, she addressed the allegations and dismissed them as baseless.

Mentalist and magician Karan Singh Magic, who was murdered (eliminated) in the first round, shared a detailed post about the format of the show, how each contestant was taken to different rooms and could not interact with each other, keeping the anxiety and excitement on.

What's interesting about Traitors 2

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty, Parul Gulati, Ranveer Brar, and Abhishek Malhan in Traitors 2.

Unlike reality shows like Bigg Boss where senior actors and television stars had an extra edge and stayed on the show due to 'audience votes', Traitors introduced a new format where contestants had to compete with each other without knowing each other's identity -- whether your co-contestant is a Traitor or Innocent.

It smartly pitted friends against each other, leaving ample scope for guilt, deception and dhoka.

As the host, Karan Johar played the vamp and sutradhar of the show, warning contestants to stay alert and not to trust fellow contestants. KJo would do total justice to his character -- right from his over-the-top dressing to his dramatic announcement of who was murdered/eliminated by the Traitors the previous night in the Secret Tower.

While the show was engaging to the last episode with ample twists and change of rules, I found it convenient that every time Kyrstle's name would come up ahead of the Circle of Shaq -- where players are eliminated after a roundtable discussion -- somehow, the rules would be altered in her favour.

Amid all of this, Rida Tharana -- who switched from Innocent to Traitor in the last leg of the show -- turned out to be the dark horse and the winner too.

It was a revelation to know that Dalip Tahil -- an actor known for his stellar onscreen acting and presence -- made co-contestants Shalini, Malaika, Shweta and Rida uncomfortable on the sets with his flirty remarks.

Dalip sir, you could have easily caught Rida, if not for your flamboyance and overconfidence. I mean, how could you trust Shalini and Krystle so blindly after having such sharp observations about Rida?

Overall, Traitors 2 was an engaging watch as it gave us a near slice-of-life glimpse of actors like Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat and Shweta Tiwari -- especially how they think, and make dumb decisions.

Until then, congratulations Krystle and Rida! You played well.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff