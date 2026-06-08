Krystle-Daisy Mingle On The Red Carpet

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Key Points The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2026, held at the Taj Lands End hotel over the weekend, saw many television and OTT stars in attendance.

TV and OTT folk attended the event.

Dhurandhar's Krystle D'Souza matches her neck piece with her dress.

Daisy Shah.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Aaditi Pohankar.

Sakshi Malik.

Kangana Sharma was among the winners.

Khan Zaadi.

Rasha Kirmani.

Jaaved Jaaferi.

Shiv Thakare.

Kiku Sharda.

Sharib Hashmi.

Ejaz Khan.

Siddharth Nigam.

Rajat Bedi.

Danish Alfaaz with sister Zoya.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff