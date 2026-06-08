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Home  » Movies » Krystle-Daisy Mingle On The Red Carpet

Krystle-Daisy Mingle On The Red Carpet

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 14:45 IST

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Key Points

  • The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2026, held at the Taj Lands End hotel over the weekend, saw many television and OTT stars in attendance.
  • TV and OTT folk attended the event.

Krystle D'Souza

Dhurandhar's Krystle D'Souza matches her neck piece with her dress.

 

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah.

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

 

Aaditi Pohankar

Aaditi Pohankar.

 

Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik.

 

Kangana Sharma

Kangana Sharma was among the winners.

 

Khan Zaadi

Khan Zaadi.

 

Rasha Kirmani

Rasha Kirmani.

 

Jaaved Jaaferi

Jaaved Jaaferi.

 

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare.

 

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda.

 

Sharib Hashmi

Sharib Hashmi.

 

Ejaz Khan

Ejaz Khan.

 

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam.

 

Rajat Bedi

Rajat Bedi.

 

Danish Alfaaz with sister Zoya

Danish Alfaaz with sister Zoya.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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